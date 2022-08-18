As Itasca County prepares to enter a new school year, now is the time to make sure all vaccines are up to date and healthy routines such as hand-washing are reinforced.     

“This would be a great time to check your child’s vaccinations,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health division manager. “Being vaccinated keeps kids in school and helps limit spread of transmissible disease to others in families, teams and school and care settings. And many children have gotten behind on their routine immunizations during the pandemic.”

