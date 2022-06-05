The Iron Range Solar Co-op, organized by nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) in coordination with the the Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability, will host a free solar co-op information session on Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. as part of its mission to make going solar easier and more accessible to Iron Range residents.
The solar co-op, which launched in April, is free to join and open to homeowners and business owners in the Iron Range. By joining the solar co-op, members learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to purchase individual solar systems at a competitive price and top quality. Throughout the process they are guided by the experts at SUN. Almost a dozen families have already joined the co-op to learn about going solar.
“While rooftop solar has broad appeal, the challenge for many in making the dream a reality is knowing where to start,” said Bobby King, Minnesota state program director for Solar United Neighbors. “That’s where our solar co-ops come into play:; we provide installer-neutral know-how, so folks can feel confident that they’re getting a good deal and the right system for their home or business.”
SUN’s upcoming solar co-op information session is a great opportunity for interested homeowners to learn more about everything from solar technology, to financing and economics.
After a competitive bidding process facilitated by SUN, which remains vendor neutral, solar co-op members will select a single solar company to complete the installations. Joining the solar co-op does not obligate members to purchase solar. Instead, members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.
This is the third Iron Range Solar Co-op organized by SUN.
Past members have felt empowered by the process.
“With the solar co-op I appreciated that you could be involved as you wanted to be,” said Katie Marshall, who lives north of Grand Rapids near Clearwater Lake. “It is members of the solar co-op that review the bids and select a solar installer for the group. I didn’t have the time to be on that committee, but I knew some of the folks who were on it. By pooling our buying power and time it worked out better for us all.”
SUN has been helping neighbors join together and go solar since 2013. Around the country, SUN has completed 325 solar co-ops, helping more than 6,500 people go solar, including almost 200 in Minnesota.
To join the upcoming information session on Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m., individuals can register here: https://www.solarunitedneighbors.org/event/iron-range-solar-co-op-info-session/
Individuals interested in going solar can sign up for the co-op at www.solarunitedneighbors.org/range. For more information contact Bobby King, Minnesota State Director for Solar United Neighbors at 612-293-7267.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.