Longtime state Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm, Minn., died Thursday, August 11 night, a little more than a year after announcing he had ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He was 69.

A longtime Iron Range DFLer who served as an independent at the end of his political career, Tomassoni was first elected to the Minnesota House in 1992 before his election to the Senate in 2000.

