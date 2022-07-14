The Iron Man Car Show is set to take place on the grounds of Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC).
The show is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday and visitors can expect to see a wide array of antique and classic cars, 50s and 60s music, along with food available for all to enjoy.
“We are excited to welcome back the Squires Car Club for the 11th Annual Iron Man Car Show,” Jordan Metsa, MDC Fund Development and Marketing Coordinator said via email on Thursday. “There is something about summer and a car show that just go well together.”
John Dixon, a member of the Squires Car Club, said he helped establish the event now in its 11th year, and is looking forward to this year’s show.
“It’s just seeing all the cars and talking to all of the guys — and it’s a nice setting for a car show, because we park on the grounds up there,” Dixon said.
Dixon said he’s planning on entering his 2000 Corvette, yellow; and his Chevy two-door sedan, burgundy in this year’s show, and his brother, Larry is providing the music with a variety of CDs that will play throughout the show.
The cost to enter a vehicle in the show is $10.
Metsa also talked about the variety of family-fun available at MDC in addition to the car show: museum tours, trolley rides, mini golf, and outdoor exhibits.
“If you’re looking for something fun the whole family can enjoy, definitely stop by for the show,” Metsa said.
Regular admission rates apply for spectators. Season passes and group rates are available. More information is available at mndiscoverycenter.com.
