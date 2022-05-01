Editor’s note: The following article was submitted by Andy and Lori Winkler.
Our family would like to introduce you to our new company, Andy’s Garage Door, Awning & Screens LLC. We offer a full line of garage doors, awnings and man door-garage door motorized retractable screens. We are servicing the Grand Rapids and surrounding areas.
Andy’s is owned and operated by husband-wife team Andy and Lori Winkler. We both have been lifelong residents of Grand Rapids. I, Andy, have been working in the garage door business for almost 15 years. I have serviced and installed many doors in the area. My wife Lori who currently is employed with ISD 318, keeps track of all my business management related items. We have three children Jocelyn 14, Jasmine 7, Shawn 4. They keep us out in the community with horses, skating, swimming, and t-ball events.
Our company can is here to help with any thing from new order and install to servicing your:
Residential Garage Doors
Commercial Garage Doors
Retractable Awnings
Window Canopies
Man door single and french retractable screen doors
Motorized or non motorized screens for your patio or garage (MAN CAVE)
Our mission to the community is to offer exceptional service at a fair price, with the small town friendliness that we grew up with. When dealing with our company you will be only dealing with myself or my wife from start to finish on your project.
If you see Andy’s Garage Door truck around the area, go ahead and give one of those small town waves. Our plan is to service you and the area for years to come.
Give us a call today to talk about your door, awning or screen needs, 218-259-6166 or check us out on Facebook.
