Do you have an idea for what you think downtown Grand Rapids needs? Do you envision something more for the city’s hub? Is it art, shops, hotels, natural areas that will draw more people to this community? How do the Mississippi River, Old Central School, the mall fit into that vision?
The City of Grand Rapids is looking for public input to update the a plan for the future of downtown. The update will establish a vision, goals, and action for downtown that will guide investments and improvements for the next 10 to 15 years. The community is an important part of this process, and your input is needed to understand current opportunities and solidify recommendations for the future.
The current Downtown Redevelopment Master Plan was adopted in 2006 and has served the community well since adoption, according to city officials. In combination with the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, this document is utilized by the community to inform investment and policy decisions that support the vitality of Downtown Grand Rapids. To learn more about these plans visit the city’s website: https://www.grandrapidseda.com/about-greda/community-plans
Riverfront Framework Plan
In October 2009, the City Council adopted the updated Riverfront Framework Plan. In addition to identifying the key redevelopment areas in the defined Riverfront area, the plan contains recommendations for improvements to the public realm (e.g.: physical/visual access to river and connectivity to Riverfront area), and for the private sector. Most importantly, the plan identifies goals and objectives, opportunities and constraints, as well as, an implementation strategy and potential sources of funding.
Downtown Redevelopment Master Plan
In February 2006, the City Council adopted the Downtown Redevelopment Master Plan. In addition to identifying the key redevelopment sites in the Downtown, the plan contains recommendations for improvements to the public realm (e.g.: streetscape and gateway features), and improved utilization of public parking. Most importantly, the plan includes and places emphasis on an implementation strategy.
A study compiled in 2018 by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) reported that the total employment in Grand Rapids had remained relatively constant between 2000-2018. However, the composition of employment had changed. The largest cluster of jobs was in local health services with Grand Itasca, ISD 318 and Itasca County making up the three major employers within the city. Local hospitality was next followed by real estate, construction and development. The city’s strengths for employment were identified Grand Rapids as an attractive diversified regional center and tourism destination with a quality workforce and good leadership for a culture of caring.
Good planning, infrastructure and development support was also identified as a positive for employment. However, this was also a top weakness and challenge. Like other smaller communities in rural areas, Grand Rapids struggles with attracting and retaining a capable workforce sufficient to meet employers’ needs. A lack of affordable housing has also affected the community because of the cost of new construction often exceeding market values. An aging housing stock and lack of rental opportunities also limits growth and the ability to attract talent. Another challenge across several smaller communities is availability of reasonably priced childcare which limits workforce participation.
The plan recognizes that community members are concerned about empty storefronts including the Central Square Mall and Old Central School. In fact, downtown seemed to be of the greatest concern. Sites such as downtown, the former elementary schools, Kmart and Sawmill Inn sites, the former Ainsworth site and more are considered priority sites for the city over the next 1-10 years.
The Grand Rapids Downtown Plan Update will use public input, existing conditions, and changing trends to explore redevelopment opportunities, improvements to the public realm (e.g., streetscape, open spaces), changes to parking opportunities, and transportation safety considerations. As a result, the plan will solidify goals for Downtown Grand Rapids and a plan for implementation.
The city recognizes that the community’s participation in this process is key to its success. There are multiple ways for the public to be involved. The project team will be at community events (e.g., Timber Days), will facilitate focus groups, and have opportunities for additional public engagement opportunities. Visit the City’s website for more information or contact Stephanie Falkers, Consultant Project Manager, at sfalkers@srfconsulting.com or 763-249-6790.
