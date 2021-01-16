INDIVISIBLE, INSPIRING, AND HUMANS OF GRAND RAPIDS
Note from author: I began interviewing and writing these human interest stories after the 2016 presidential election of Donald Trump. I was concerned about how our country, my community, people I know and love, could be impacted by a demagogue administration that by all accounts, did not concern itself with human rights. The twenty stories written to-date have crossed topics pertaining to global viewpoints, social justice, LGBTQ+ and women’s equality, health and wellness, the environment, racism, immigration, religion and freedom from religion, restorative justice, community activism and service, economic aid, etc. Each story presented a viewpoint from a community member living in the Grand Rapids/Itasca County region. The 2020 election turned out a record number of voters and grassroots efforts across the country to unseat Trump. Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th U.S. President on Jan. 20, 2021. It seems appropriate that this 21st interview and story center around local writer, Brian Vroman, a veteran, an activist, an educator, and historian as we, as a country, refocus direction that will be humanity-driven. – Pam Dowell
“First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out— Because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me”- Martin Niemoller
Brian Vroman, 52-yrs., of Grand Rapids, said, “I just can’t stand bullies, and when someone is facing oppression, I want to stand with them.” An instructor of history, philosophy, and humanities at Itasca Community College, Vroman teaches a course called War and Propaganda. In the course, students learn to analyze World War II era propaganda films, such as Leni Riefenstahl’s infamous “Triumph of the Will,” which was used to promote and glorify Hitler. Using World War II era films and explaining historical context, Vroman encourages his students to apply critical thinking skills as they discuss how propaganda works. Pastor Niemoller, quoted above, often lamented that during the Nazi’s rise to power, intellectuals, clergy – “good people” -- showed cowardice rather than courage as various of their countrymen came under attack, because it was always someone other than them. The results were catastrophic.
Vroman believes that teaching how to analyze propaganda from a past era prevents the emergence of defensive walls. He said that using material from a settled historical period allows students to develop analytical skills, which they can then use as they work to understand the contemporary world and current propaganda.
Vroman, who graduated from GRHS in 1986, describes being raised in a conservative household. He joined the US Army as an idealistic, ideological young man who wanted to defend his country during the Cold War. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division, and also did a tour in Korea. After serving four years, he came back to the area, serving in the Army Reserves/National Guard. He enrolled at ICC as a business major. Don Boese, a noted local author, historian, and ICC Instructor became Brian’s mentor. A book reader by nature, Brian discovered a love for history and philosophy. He went to St. Cloud State University and earned his BA in History. He returned to Grand Rapids and became a volunteer teaching assistant with Don Boese. Brian enjoyed the atmosphere of a college campus, seeing students challenge themselves beyond their own upbringings. He knew he wanted to teach. He attended grad school at Mankato State and received his master’s in history, also doing graduate work in philosophy. This allowed him to begin what has now become his career as an educator and instructor at a community college. As Brian developed greater insight through serious reading, historical and philosophical studies, civic engagement, higher learning, and writing, his perspectives changed, and he found a new political identity as a Democrat. He developed a passion for writing. During his early teaching years, Brian also worked at the Itasca County Historical Society and wrote numerous local history columns, which appeared in the Herald Review, and were later compiled into book form. He also wrote a biography of county commissioner Cyrus King.
Outside of, and distinct from, his professional work, Vroman has been an activist. His column “Perspectives” which was a regular feature for ten years in the Scenic Range News, covered political and cultural topics. Brian continues to write op-ed pieces, letters to the editor, and has been occasionally interviewed for local radio. Brian is active in campus groups, working as an advisor for SAGE (Sex and Gender Equity) and the Philosophy Club. For several years, he was advisor to the ICC chapter of the Secular Student Alliance, which provided community and a refuge for atheist and agnostic students. He is a founding member of GRAF (Grand Rapids Area Freethinkers), which is part of the Minnesota Area Freethought Community. Vroman is married with two children. His wife and children often assist and participate in community activism. They have participated in marches and rallies. He encourages his children to think freely and to develop their own opinions and beliefs
Vroman said he never expected Donald Trump to win the 2016 election. He felt a greater calling to grassroots action. He considered Trump to be a dangerous mistake, and a threat to democracy. He became more involved in local politics becoming a member of the DFL Central Committee and participating in the mechanics of party governance. A progressive grassroots national movement called Indivisible was developing around the United States in reaction to a Trump presidency. The goal of Indivisible was to save American democracy from a potential autocrat. Itasca County residents formed a local Indivisible group that Vroman became active in. Later taking a leadership role with his wife, Itasca Area Indivisible went forward with community and zoom meetings, rallies, letter-writing, and postcard campaigns opposing the Trump Administration. Vroman said the goal was peaceful resistance calling for awareness and action.
Vroman said one of the biggest growths that occurred in the Itasca Area Indivisible occurred after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN. He said membership nearly doubled in the Itasca group, after people saw a black man forced to the street, knee to the neck, struggle for life’s breath at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Standing in support of African Americans became a central issue and source of great energy for Itasca Area Indivisible through the summer months, as preparations continued to be made for the election season. The Trump Administration remained dismissive to the injustice. Grassroots organizations created a united front and worked together recognizing that the leadership of the country while invoking red, white, and blue patriotism, was looking more authoritarian and showed some markings of fascism. Vroman said Floyd’s murder became a catalyst, inspiring average citizens of all races and ethnicities to rise against racial injustice that had intensified under Trump. The energy was palpable. A number of clergy came out in their robes, well-respected business leaders turned out, children, teens, adults, families all came together to unite – people who have never engaged in social justice activism in their lives – wanted to be part of something bigger. “And we decided to take back the flag,” Vroman said. “That flag belongs to all of us -- not to Trump or any one political party. I served under that flag, saluted that flag - so I carried it proudly at rallies.” He also emphasized that while he opposed police brutality and supported police reform, he was not anti-police. “Not every department is the same, and not every community is the same,” he said. “There is not a one-size-fits-all answer.”
“I agree with Niemoller,” Vroman said. “Any time anyone faces oppression -- whether it is blacks, the LGBTQ community, religious minorities, secularists -- it doesn’t matter. We need to stand up and protect them right away, whether we are part of that particular group or not.
For now, Vroman said the national Indivisible remains in a holding pattern monitoring the approaching shifts and recognizing the movement does not end with the election. Brian invites interested local progressives to join Itasca Area Invisible on FB at: www.facebook.com/itascaindivisible He plans to remain vigilant and engaged – continuing to be a voice for history.
This series is submitted by Pamela J Dowell, of Grand Rapids, a freelance writer, social justice activist, and genealogy hobbyist. This series of individual stories explores interesting and diverse people living in a northern rural area. This project was inspired by the “Humans of New York” series. You may contact Dowell at grpam79@hotmail.com.
