Continued support from Grand Rapids area community keeps 35-year-old Market strong in the face of pandemic, frost, drought and storms during National Farmers’ Market Week
There’s a lesson that farmers learn early on: Mother Nature is not one to be trifled with.
Mother Nature also has learned through 35 years of experience that the growers, makers, butchers and bakers of the Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market are a stubborn lot.
That stubborn streak becomes a local – and national – celebration during National Farmers’ Market Week. Since 2000, the United States Secretary of Agriculture has declared the first full week of August as National Farmers’ Market Week, and current Ag. Secretary Tom Vilsack has made no exception.
In his proclamation, he highlights the contributions farmers’ markets make to local economies, food access for low-income families, sustainable family farms and rural communities.
Community is a HUGE part of what makes a farmers’ market tick. A large farm growing corn and soybeans sells their harvest into an internationally-focused, commodity-based system with crop insurance and price supports.
In contrast, the small family operations that are the fabric of a farmers’ market not only support the local community but also depend on the support of community, not government. Through the pandemic, a late-spring frost, summer droughts and damaging storms, the tenacity of Market vendors and the loyal support of local food lovers, community members and businesses have kept the Market alive and strong through their 35th year of operation.
It’s time to celebrate!
At the Wednesday, Aug. 4 market, volunteers from the Market and Minnesota Power will be hosting a veggie painting booth for kids to get creative and silly with local produce.
Additionally, the Itasca Master Gardeners will have an herb and plant identification set-up for kids and adults. They will show what characteristics to look for when identifying different common herbs and trees such as leaf structure, stems and bark.
Essentia Health will be at the Market on Saturday with a summer swag giveaway (it’s a secret!) too. On both days folks can enter to win a LOADED Market basket full of goodies from all the vendors
During both days, the Market’s PoP (Power of Produce) program and Mighty Matching Dollar program will be in full swing too. Both programs are highly dependent on community support, and the community has insured that they have become runaway success stories – success that other markets are trying to replicate across the state!
The PoP program gives every youngster a $2 token to purchase their very own produce each and every time they come to Market. Some kids try a new produce item each time while others save their tokens to make a big purchase of apples, pumpkins or berries at a later date.
In 2019 the Market raised enough money to give out over $6,000 to 800+ kids, and they’re hoping to continue with those huge numbers as produce finally starts to weigh down the farmers’ tables. That support comes from a diverse amount of community business support: Essentia Health, Grand Itasca, Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, MN Power, Northwoods Acupuncture, Spartan Fitness, Anderson Family Dental, the YMCA, Paul Bunyan Communications, Gaalaas Orthodontics, Lake Country Power and L&M Fleet Supply. Without the support of these businesses, the PoP program would not exist.
The same community support has made the SNAP program a home run too. Thanks to support from Great River Energy, Essentia Health, Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation and Hunger Solutions, the Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market has the most successful matching program for low-income families in the state. Last year, the Market sold almost $30,000 of local food to low-income families using the program, every penny of which went to local growers and producers.
The Market doesn’t exist in a vacuum though, and one of the most steadfast supporters of the Market and local food has been Grand Rapids State Bank, who leases the Market space for the magical sum of $1/year. That comes out to about $.02 a day for the 50 Market days each year! They also make the $50,000+ in SNAP/EBT, credit and debit transactions at the Market possible as a merchant service provider.
“Our involvement with and support of the Market fits with our mission to make the area a better place to live, work and raise a family,” explains Bank President/CEO Noah Wilcox. “Being the largest SNAP/EBT farmer’s market in the state is something we are very proud of at Grand Rapids State Bank and to top it all off the members are selling the best produce, flowers, and other products in the area.”
From the biggest local companies to the youngest customers, an incredible market couldn’t exist without an incredible community. Take a moment this coming Wednesday or Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. to swing by the Grand Rapids Farmers’ Market and taste the flavors of a wonderful community during National Farmers’ Market Week.
