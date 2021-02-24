MacRostie Art Center featured artist for month uses window, door screens as his medium
Dave Browne is a full-time visual artist who is currently featured at the MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids from Feb. 3-27. His gallery is titled, “In Thin Air: There is a Lot More Nothing Here Than Meets the Eye.” Browne currently splits his time between Stillwater and Grand Rapids.
With a bachelor of arts degree in Studio Art and Art History from Oberlin College, Browne obtained a masters of arts degree in Art Education from Kean University, and a masters in Counseling from St. Mary’s University. He began his career as a public school art teacher in a large, culturally diverse school district on the east coast. After moving to Minnesota in the mid-1980s, he transitioned to working in social services.
“For 30+ years I had the privilege of serving people in community-based programs who were experiencing profound challenges such as mental illness, homelessness and housing instability,” said Browne. “All during that time as a social services professional I continued to produce art, and probably now have 400-500 pieces, most of which have never been shown in public.”
Throughout his life, Browne has had many titles. But as an artist, he considers himself a weaver.
“I think of myself primarily as a weaver in both a literal and figurative sense. I literally weave many of the pieces I create, but I also often ‘weave’ other arts disciplines such as painting and sculpture into my work,” said Browne. “For example, I’ve produced a series of woven paintings. Much of my work also explores weaving as a concept. My work with window screens, a mass-produced woven mesh, is largely about the concept of weaving and what it tells us about how we conceive and perceive our surroundings.”
Browne’s interest in using window screens was inspired by the Minimalism art movements of the 60s and 70s, according to Browne. Many artists were interested in geometric, non-organic structures such as a grid pattern that is commonly seen in window screens. At first he used the window screen to make drawings and paintings by pushing paint and ink through. He spent some time creating woven sculptures with traditional weaving technique, but used non-traditional materials such as hammered copper wire and fishing line. Eventually, Browne came back to using window screens in the last few years as a medium to create sculptures.
“What I wanted to do was figure out how to turn the grid from a lifeless conceptual idea into something organic and pulsing with energy,” said Browne.
“In Thin Air: There is a Lot More Nothing Here Than Meets the Eye,” Browne’s gallery being shown at the Macrostie Art Center, features these window screen sculptures. The title of the gallery is inspired by the nature of window screens.
“One typically uses a window screen in order to let fresh air into a space while still allowing one to see outside with minimal visual interference. In other words in practical terms window screens are made to be more or less invisible to the eye. It is mostly made up of space and you’re not supposed to see it when it’s used in a window or screen door,” Browne explained. “But something interesting happens if one lays one piece of screen on top of another especially if one starts to turn or rotate the layers. This creates interference patterns and allows me to create the images and moving energies that the viewer sees in the pieces in this exhibit. And yet still, there is much more space than anything else in these pieces.”
Although window screens are a material seen throughout the gallery, there is much variety between the pieces. The viewer’s perspective is one such aspect as some pieces are viewed from above or below. Furthermore, as the viewer moves, they create a unique image as they move around the piece.
“There is a dynamic relationship between each of these pieces and the viewer,” said Browne. “In fact the viewer is really creating the image as he/she looks at and moves around it. I’m hoping people will get a sense of their own role as viewers in the creative process as they experience each piece.”
Browne enjoys working on each piece and how he can tell a story about each one. Some allow him to bring in a sense of humor, as seen in the pieces, “Triple Selfie… with Mustard” and “Selfieish Portrait.”
“It also allows me a certain narrative sensibility, especially the use of humor and irony to illuminate our culture-wide infatuation with self. So I do particularly like the two pieces in which I fabricated faux cell phones,” Browne commented.
All of Browne’s pieces are available to purchase through the MacRostie Art Center. To see more of Browne’s work, visit his Facebook page: Beau D’Arts by DB.
