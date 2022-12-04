At Tuesday’s regular Cohasset City Council meeting, newly elected Cohasset Mayor Andrew “Andy Mac” MacDonell stated the City, Zoning Officer and Attorney are investigating Ann Walker’s request from last meeting, and he stated they are hopeful it will be settled by spring.

Walker was present at the Nov. 15 City Council meeting to address her concern about a structure she stated was built without a variance.


