At Tuesday’s regular Cohasset City Council meeting, newly elected Cohasset Mayor Andrew “Andy Mac” MacDonell stated the City, Zoning Officer and Attorney are investigating Ann Walker’s request from last meeting, and he stated they are hopeful it will be settled by spring.
Walker was present at the Nov. 15 City Council meeting to address her concern about a structure she stated was built without a variance.
At that meeting she stated, “I hope this city and council will do the right thing, and order the structure to be removed. In my opinion, falling short of that order, sets a precedent for other homeowners seeking extravagant entertainment structures on the beach without permits and the attitude that if nobody complains we can just do it.”
In other business, Nov. 29, the council:
• Heard from Joseph Pelawa with JPJ Engineering who wanted to introduce himself and let the city know they are available.
“We have a good solid core of senior engineers, and some newer ones that are getting their feet wet,” Pelawa said. “We sort of cover the whole northeast corner of the State. Just wanted to give you some information, and let you know there are other firms in the area.”
• Approved the recommendation for the City of Cohasset Business Park contract.
“This is a project in the Industrial Park. This would allow the company to pursue work,” Cohasset Finance Manager Max Peters said. “This is part of an economic development project.
•Approved the 2022 City Project No 1 clearing and grubbing for $46,750 by TNT Construction.
“Do we already have that grant, Max?” MacDonell asked, with Peters saying, “Yes.”
MacDonell said there were several other bids and TNT was $22,000 lower than the next bidder.
• Approved the gas service supplies from $14,717.32.
“This is to have some gas meters and service line material available and on hand. This will probably take six months to get, as is,” MacDonell said. “The first 150 feet is free. It’s been like that for a long time.”
• Approved the systems management contract with Andrew George.
• Approved the 2022 outstanding balances sent to Itasca County for collection as a special assessment with the property taxes payable in 2023.
• Approved resolution 2022-29, authorizing signature authority for City accounts.
•Approved resolution 2022-30, authorizing signature authority for safe deposit box.
The 9th annual Light the Night will be held Dec. 1, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cohasset City Hall.
Cohasset Security Officer Dean Scherf was present and said they had three pretty significant blight complaints this Fall, and all three were charged.
“Typically, the attorney gives them an opportunity to clean up. They are getting there,” Scherf said.
In addition, Scherf has a lot of property checks coming up. Scherf stated that even if you are going to be gone for a week, to let him know and he can drive by.
• Approved claims in the amount of $179,051.10 and the November 15, 2022 city council minutes.
Councilor Terry Bartz was absent from the meeting.
