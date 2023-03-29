Half-way through the 2023 Minnesota Legislative session, State Representative Spencer Igo (R-Wabana Township) and State Senator Rob Farnsworth (R-Hibbing) took time to meet face-to-face with their local constituents in Coleraine on March 25.
A standing room only crowd packed into the Mt. Itasca clubhouse Saturday morning for their chance to speak directly with their representatives and ask questions on the issues that mattered most to them.
As the new session began in January, both Igo and Farnsworth shared their early experiences with the fast pace of which bills are moving through the legislature early on.
“The speed is unprecedented – these bills are moving quickly,” explained Farnsworth.
“The pace is very fast, it’s tough to keep up while trying to keep you informed. We wanted to tell you the story of what we’re seeing in St. Paul,” agreed Igo.
Igo, who sits on the Energy and Sustainable Infrastructure Committees in the House used the Clean Energy Bill as an example, saying it was “passed in three weeks.”
Movement on legislation “that quick doesn’t give enough time to meet with all of the stakeholders.” He added.
Igo explained that sometimes these bills are being moved without fiscal notes – estimations on the financial gain or loss associated with implementing a specific bill.
Legislation that moves through committees with that the speed “prevents oversight and scrutiny” if a bill doesn’t face amendments throughout the process, said Farnsworth.
You won’t be able to implement bills into law if we don’t “slow down and do it correctly. It will just cost more and take more time.”
Igo described how he felt the passage of the Clean Energy Bill was an opportunity for the state to be seen as a “leader” in the industry.
But Igo is pointing to his constituency as leaders in Minnesota, describing his district as a hub for sustainable infrastructure that includes mining, foresting, and manufacturing.
“That makes us leaders,” says Igo.
Senator Farnsworth described his number one priority as cutting the state taxes on social security retirement benefits for seniors.
One local attendee asked, “what’s been the stumbling block for eliminating the tax?”
Farnsworth said he has been pushing to make it happen but there has been some back and forth in the negotiations without a resolution. “They are voting no, but we are giving them plenty of opportunities.”
With the oldest average age in the state within his district, Farnsworth made clear “cutting the Social Security tax, that’s my number one.”
Representative Igo responded to property tax relief by recognizing the average increase in property taxes has risen 29% in recent years and would like to see a cut or relief to “keep the northland attractive.”
And when it comes to land values regarding PILT (payment in lieu of tax) land, the Northland doesn’t feel they are being supported by the state. The question was asked “why are we being treated more and more like our area is so pristine? We can’t do anything here, but we also aren’t getting any support from a fiscal standpoint.”
Both Igo and Farnsworth have signed onto bills for both PILT and LGA (local government aid) that would bring significant dollars to the area.
Asked by another in the crowd why then wouldn’t they support a bill legalizing recreational cannabis to benefit from the added tax revenue?
“The conversation is here, but there is no way I can support it without a local control measure,” explained Igo of the inability of local governments to determine if a new dispensary can open within local cities and counties.
Clean energy mandates and public and financial safety were other reasons they determined they could not support the current bill.
On the topic of paid family leave, they felt the burden would be too large for small businesses. Farnsworth saw the bill as too broad with room for exploitation and Igo would like to see small-business owners manage those decisions on their own.
A discussion on teacher’s retirement became the main topic near the end with one career teacher questioning whether the retirement age of 66 will even be a career worth pursuing in Minnesota with states like neighboring Wisconsin, teachers qualify for retirement at 55.
Chronic Waste Disease was a topic one resident requested their support on as well as another resident making sure the crowd understood that Veteran’s waiting three years to get into a nursing facility is unacceptable. “Please fix this for us,” she concluded to a round of applause.
With the opportunity to hear a broad agenda of questions and concerns directly from their constituents, Igo closed the event with hope that more meetings can be had in such a direct and civil manner, and to keep working as individuals to help keep political discussions as civil and engaging as that one.
“We need a change in communication. Please treat everyone with grace, humility and to be accountable.”
