IEDC luring workers to Itasca

The Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) has initiated an incentive program to get workers to move to Itasca County. The initiative is entitled “Luring you to Itasca.” In an attempt to alleviate the worker shortage, the program is offering $2,000 in cash, $50 to a local brewery, $50 to a local meat shop, and a 20-quart cooler to full-time workers who move to Itasca County from at least 75 miles away.
“Luring you to Itasca” is a recent addition, as of June 1, to the local marketing campaign Thrive Up North which is in its third year. Thrive Up North has primarily had a focus on people’s stories related to life in Itasca County. The IEDC partnered with public and private organizations for this campaign, such as Visit Grand Rapids, the City of Grand Rapids, Itasca County, Grand Itasca and many more. Many of these organizations were in dire need of a larger workforce.
The IEDC hopes to attract a variety of people to the county through this new incentive program. “It doesn’t matter what industry you work in,” says IEDC President Tamara Lowney. “We have left it really broad, because we want to attract all workers.”
Itasca County’s worker shortage issue began in sync with the rest of the state pre-COVID and was exacerbated by the pandemic. This growing problem along with an increasing demand for workers in Itasca County has motivated the Thrive Up North and “Luring you to Itasca” campaigns. Lowney says, “There is some really large growth happening [within Itasca], so that coupled with an already short workforce, [makes it] an effort that is really important to us to attract from the outside.”
Other than financial incentives, Itasca County has a lot to offer its workers and residents. “We all like to talk and tout about Itasca County having all the benefits that a person is looking for in their free time… We have the assets that come with our area like great trails for both hiking and all-terrain vehicles. We have really great healthcare. We have brand new schools… We have the Reif Center and the MacRostie,” says Lowney. “We really are hitting all these hotspots for people that are looking for a very safe place with a great quality of life.”
Marketing campaigns like Thrive Up North and incentive programs like “Luring you to Itasca” are crucial for Itasca County’s future. “Organizations and communities that are really promoting and driving home how great it is to come and live and work in the area will really see benefits that other areas don’t,” says Lowney. There is already some evidence for this statement. Within the first three weeks, the “Luring you to Itasca” program has three applicants coming from three different industries. Lowney says, “It’s an all-around win when you hear about the effect that the program is starting to work already.”
Anyone interested in applying to the “Luring you to Itasca” program can do so on the Thrive Up North website (www.thriveupnorth.com). You must be at least 21 years of age, legal to work in the United States, moving from at least 75 miles from Itasca County, be defined as a full-time worker based on your employer’s standards, and your new residence must be within Itasca County or a neighboring community. The application must be submitted before moving.
You can find Thrive Up North on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
