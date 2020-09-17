ICTV airing new cooking show

Stephanie Kessler rolls out dough for her simple Stromboli in an episode of Box Free with Stephanie.  The program is a member-produced program aired on ICTV and the Watchictv Channel on YouTube©. 

Members make great TV and a new cooking show is a good example of that idea.  The show, “Box Free with Stephanie” focuses on cooking basic foods from scratch with simple, everyday ingredients. The shows are going up online and on the cable channels regularly.  The first two shows featured scones and Stromboli.

This new show’s host is local resident, and ICTV member Stephanie Kessler. She has done live cooking shows at area libraries, and now she is cooking from her home sharing her favorite basic recipes. The show’s intent is to make family-friendly, practical foods to help people realize cooking box-free is easy, fast, nutritious, and economical. Tune in to see how mealtime regulars like sloppy joes, mac-and-cheese, pudding, and cheesecake can all be made from scratch. This show is meant for beginner cooks.

Watch Box Free with Stephanie Mondays at 5:30 p.m. on Channel 2 Mediacom, 32 Paul Bunyan or on YouTube© at https://www.youtube.com/user/watchictv. ICTV connects, informs, and empowers the community through diverse media.

