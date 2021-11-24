Several rental properties within the City of Grand Rapids received much-needed updates in 2021. These updates were completed by the Itasca County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (ICHRA) which offers affordable housing opportunities to eligible individuals in Itasca County. Each month the ICHRA provides rental subsidies to approximately 350 families. A merger of ICHRA and the Grand Rapids HRA is nearly complete with ICHRA now overseeing five rental properties within the City of Grand Rapids.
ICHRA Executive Director Diane Larson briefed the Grand Rapids City Council on work the agency has completed within the past year during a work session of the council on Monday.
In 2021, ICHRA’s focus has been on preservation, according to Larson.
“We have housing needs across the county and we need to preserve what we have.”
ICHRA directed inspections of properties then developed a list of capital fund needs.
“We are prioritizing needs when funding becomes available,” Larson explained.
Projects and updates completed in 2021 included more than 40 new bathroom renovations at the apartment building at 401 River Road. As Larson explained, the boiler at this location will need to be replaced. ICHRA has been approved for a POHP (publicly-owned housing program) grant from the state for this project.
At Lakeshore Place, at 2300 McKinney Lake Road, ventilation work was completed and windows and patio doors were replaced. Also, the community room furnishing were replaced.
Electrical panels were replaced at the 411 NW Seventh Street Apartments (built in 1966). Off-street parking space was also expanded at this location with the purchase of a nearby lot.
Other ICHRA updates feature the completion of the Aurora Heights complex, built on property in SE Grand Rapids. Aurora Heights is expected to be ready for its first occupants Dec. 1, 2021.
Larson also reported that the ICHRA Board of Commissioners will be executing a Housing Need and Strategic Planning report to be completed in 2022. Driving this study is a combination of factors including continued low vacancy rates throughout the area, new jobs expected to be coming, new apartments filling before they open and more.
As Larson explained, a healthy housing market has a variety of housing options available. ICHRA will be inviting local leaders and external partners to offer insights to the board during the strategic planning process.
Besides Grand Rapids, ICHRA also maintains properties in Bigfork, Calumet and Taconite.
For more information on ICHRA, visit itascacountyhra.org or call their office at 218-326-8031.
In other business during the Grand Rapids City Council’s regular Nov. 22 meeting, the council:
Adopted a resolution awarding the sale of Public Utilities Commission General Obligation Utility Revenue Refunding Bonds (series 2021 D) in the amount of $1,225,000. Rebecca Kurtz, Vice President at Ehlers, was present during the City Council to provide the results of the bid opening.
Accepted the recommendation of the Planning Commission and approving the Final Plat of “Hawkinson Commercial Development” and authorized the Mayor and City Clerk to sign the plat documents, associated Subdivision Agreement, and a Quit Claim deed relinquishing Public Infrastructure Easements listed under subpart 7 of the Subdivision Agreement. A preliminary plat entitled “Hawkinson Commercial Development” was submitted in September by Hawkinson Construction Company, Inc., and developer Mark Hawkinson, Round 2 Development. The property included within the preliminary plat is 22.28 acres in area, including proposed right-of-way, and generally located south of Home Depot & Applebee’s, and north of 29th Street SE.
Authorized the Grand Rapids Fire Department to purchase 2 Milwaukee MX Fuel Rocket Lights for a total of $4,899 from Home Depot.
Approved an update to the Pokegama Golf Course/ Concessionaire Contract that will now include payment of $15 per hour to Concessionaires to staff the new Trackman Virtual Golf Simulator operations. The new simulator operations are projected to result in an annual (four month winter season) net income for Pokegama Golf Course of $15,000-$20,000. The Simulators were donated to Pokegama Golf Course by benefactors that prefer to remain anonymous.
Approved the hiring of public works winter maintenance employees.
Approved the extension of Alex Mostad as a part-time maintenance worker.
Adopted a resolution accepting donations for the Shop with a Hero Event. This event will be cancelled for 2021 and the donations received so far of $4,300 will go toward next year’s event.
Approved a Sports Medicine Agreement with Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital.
Approved advertising agreements at the IRA Civic Center.
Hired David Olsheid through Personnel Dynamics.
Approved the corrected the beginning hourly wage for the part-time Hospital Security Officer.
