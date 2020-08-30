Nearly all of Itasca County’s public housing units are occupied as of Aug. 1, 2020, according to a report presented by Itasca County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (ICHRA) Director Diane Larson.
During a report before the Grand Rapids City Council on Monday, Larson told the council that of the 285 federal subsidies provided through the Section 8 rental assistance program to Itasca County, 189 went to Grand Rapids residents.
“So there really is an impact on residents and landlords of Grand Rapids,” said Larson.
Of the $19 billion federal funds the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is allotted for housing subsidies, ICHRA received $1.3 million and Larson said $1.05 million went out directly to private landlords on behalf of eligible families.
“So this is truly a partnership between us, families and then landlords who are owners of property in Itasca County,” added Larson.
Of the 92 units that ICHRA owns and manages, 54% are occupied by elderly persons and 46% are disabled. Average annual income for those residents is about $14,400.
Some of the projects ICHRA has embarked on for 2020 include updating bathrooms at the apartment complex at 401 River Road. This project is expected to start in September of this year. Other activity includes updated laundry facilities, signage and sprinkler systems at properties.
With COVID-19 precautions, Larson explained that her office has been closed to the public but employees have worked to continue communication with residents. They have closed community rooms and have increased cleaning and maintenance procedures of entrances, elevators, handrails and more. They have been responding to emergency work orders only but are now looking to respond to routine work orders as well.
As plans to merge ICHRA with the Grand Rapids Housing and Redevelopment Authority continue to move forward, Larson said the staff have now been working together for about 11-12 months and believe the merger will be seamless.
Larson also gave an update on the Aurora Heights project planned to be developed on the former site of Riverview School in south central Grand Rapids. The property will provide 1-4 bedroom units to serve families with rent between $600-1000. The bid opening on construction was May 6 with eight contractors participating. According to Larson the project has been delayed a bit due to environmental proceedings so it may not be completed until 2022.
In other business Monday, the council:
Approved council minutes for Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
Approved verified claims for Aug. 4-Aug. 17, 2020 in the total amount of $908,660.34.
Approved a donation of $100 from David Broberg of Grand Rapids to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Approved a temporary liquor license for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for an event on Sept. 12, 2020.
Approved a resolution encouraging the state legislature to pass a bonding bill.
Accepted a $10,000 donation from John Berry toward the purchase of a scoreboard at Streeter Field. The council also entered into a sponsorship contract with Kyle Casey of State Farm Insurance for the sponsorship of the scoreboard at Streeter Field. Mayor Dale Adams publicly thanked both Berry and Casey for their support to make the new scoreboard possible.
Accepted a donation of $50 from Janet Mattson of Grand Rapids to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Accepted a grant of $6,000 from the Minnesota Board of Firefighter Training and Education for the Grand Rapids Fire Department.
Authorized staff to solicit quotes and accept and award low quote to Casper Construction for the Great River Acres Storm Basin project in the amount of $96,226.
Approved a resolution authorizing plans and specifications for precast concrete walls and the use of Best Value Procurement for the new fire hall project.
Approved a resolution from Itasca Waters supporting a clean water commitment.
