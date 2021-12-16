ICC supply drive for GRACE House

Itasca Community College Psychology Club once again partnered with ICC Student Support Services to sponsor a supply drive for GRACE House. This year’s effort benefitted from an additional sponsor, the “Northern Stellas.” The Northern Stellas is a charitable organization that strives to empower women by helping them find their strengths and potential. They collaborate to provide support to individuals and/or organizations in the community.
The Northern Stellas, along with employees and students on the ICC campus, donated needed goods as well as cash to GRACE House.
GRACE House is a nonprofit organization that provides safe, temporary shelter for people who are experiencing homelessness. As Itasca County’s only homeless shelter, Grace House typically serves more than 200 individuals and children each year.
Donations to GRACE House can be made on-line, by mail, or in person. For more information, visit https://www.gracehousemn.org/ or call 218-326-2790.
