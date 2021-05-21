Minnesota has struggled for many years with a lack of available child-care, also referred to as “child-care deserts.” The COVID-19 pandemic has created an ever greater need as the Star Tribune recently reported Minnesota has lost approximately 4,000 licensed family child care providers. Christine Mutchler, Itasca Community College’s Early Childhood Education instructor wanted to find a way to help after she heard the concerns from the community and saw recent research regarding this gap.
“The one thing holding rural Minnesota back from taking a serious leap forward economically is the lack of workers, and there are three things getting in the way of fixing that: a lack of child care, a lack of affordable housing, and a lack of transportation,” according to Marnie Werner, Vice President of Research from the Center for Rural Policy and Development. “The biggest of these is child care.”
The Early Childhood Education program at ICC will be hosting an informational session over Zoom Thursday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m.
This community event is for anyone interested in learning more about workforce opportunities, community resources, grants and scholarships available for becoming a home child care provider, working in a center-based childcare or earning a bachelor’s degree (birth – 3rd grade) through the Early Childhood Education Transfer Pathway.
“There are many ways to enter into the field of early childhood education. At ICC, students have the opportunity to explore the options that best suit their educational or workforce goals. The event on May 27 is a great chance to come ask questions (on campus or over Zoom) and get the information you need to get started.”
Presenters at this event will include:
• Maureen Kangas, Itasca County Health and Human Services.
“Itasca County can always use additional licensed family child care providers. Especially difficult to find is infant and toddler care as well as larger sibling groups.” said Kangas who will be sharing information on startup grant funds for home child care and how to become a licensed provider.
• Erin Young, T.E.A.C.H Coordinator at Child Care Aware of Minnesota will share information about the college scholarships for educators in the early childhood field who want to earn associate or bachelor’s degrees, and how they partner with colleges and universities across the state.
“We know that early childhood educators typically earn below average wages and are unlikely to have the resources to pay for a college degree,” said Erin Young, “It’s also true that having educated teachers is a very important part of maintaining a high-quality early education program. We are excited to be working with Itasca Community College to support their students in meeting their educational goals.”
• Chris Mutchler, Coordinator/ Instructor ICC Early Childhood Education Program.
• Amie Furlong, ICC Counselor for the education programs.
“If we want our economy to recover, and more importantly thrive, we need to support families by providing safe, healthy places for their children to go,” said Christine. “Employers need skilled employees, who often need childcare, so how can we help?”
For more information about the May 27 event, visit www.itascacc.edu/ecevent, or email Christine.mutchler@itascacc.edu with questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.