As long as there have been jails and prisons, there have been jail breaks. Modern technology makes it much harder, but still an average of over 2000 inmates escape from state and federal prisons each year. The following incidents are from before 1933 and are mostly about men who were in northern Minnesota at the time of their escape and/or recapture.

Carl Knutson escaped from the Polk County Jail on June 18, 1921, where he was held on a charge of first- degree murder in connection with his wife’s death. He was found hiding in the woods seven miles north of Crookston. A posse of 150 men had spent the day searching for him. When he was apprehended, Knutson told officials “I just needed twenty-four hours out, to get the man.” Knutson’s thwarted plan was to find and kill the man he believed was cavorting with his wife. [6-21-1921 Bemidji Daily Pioneer]


