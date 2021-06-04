Construction on Hwy 2 from the Prairie River outside of Grand Rapids to 2 miles east of Hwy 65 in Itasca County will begin on June 7. This 19 mile repaving project will require a detour. The initial detour will run on Hwy 65 to Hwy 200 to County Road 3 into Grand Rapids. The truck detour will run on Hwy 65 to Hwy 200 to Hwy 169.
Local traffic will be able to access businesses and properties in the construction zone, but through traffic will need to take the detour. For maps and more information, please visit: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy2-reclaim/index.html
Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:
Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.
