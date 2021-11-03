With the deer population in the Grand Rapids area lower than it has been in the past, it may be a tough time for hunters during the opening of the 2021 firearms deer hunting season on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Mark Spoden, assistant area wildlife manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in Grand Rapids, said hunting success may depend on where you hunt.
Spoden said the mild winter of 2020-21 with little snow really helped deer and was welcomed after the back-to-back previous two deep-snow winters. He said hunters should see more fawns this fall and that the best deer numbers will be in areas of mixed habitat of open private land fields and forest.
“Some areas north with extensive public lands are still struggling to recover from past harsh winters and added pressures from predators,” Spoden said.”Every deer permit area is unique, with different mixes of deer habitat quality and land ownership. Each also experiences different levels of seasonal weather, predator pressures and deer survival especially over winters, affecting local deer numbers and hunter success.”
Spoden said there are eight factors that influence deer over winter survival related to the winter severity index (WSI). The DNR uses WSI to provide a general indication of winter conditions, relying on temperature and snow-depth data. WSI, along with a number of other considerations, can help wildlife managers assess how well deer survive winter.
Although data is collected statewide, winter conditions in Minnesota’s northern forested zone generally have a greater impact on deer populations than elsewhere in the state.
Each state calculates WSI on its own. In Minnesota, the WSI is calculated weekly from Nov. 1 to May 31. Scores accumulate throughout the winter, with one point for each day with an air temperature of 0 degrees Fahrenheit or lower and an additional point for each day with a snow depth of 15 inches or deeper.
Winters with a total WSI value of 50 or lower are considered mild; 51 to 119 moderate; and 120 or higher are severe.
The WSI scale was updated in 2020, to clearly define winter severity categories. Based on 36 years of data from winter conditions across deer permit areas in the northern forest zone, 25% of winters had values of 50 or less; 50% of winters had values of 51 to 119; and 25% of winters had values of 120 or higher.
Lower deer mortality may be expected during mild winters and higher mortality during severe winters. But the winter severity index is not predictive by itself because the simplicity of the point calculation does not account for the many other factors, which are listed below, that influence deer survival.
Factors that influence deer survival are:
*Snow depth above 15 inches
*Duration of winter and timing of spring green-up
*Quantity and quality of habitat and forage
*High deer densities and food competition
*Sex and age composition of the deer herd
*Wolf density and predation
*Back-to-back severe winters
*High reproductive potential.
“Deer are very unevenly distributed around the work area,” said Spoden, who added that the work area stretches from almost to Hibbing to the east, almost to Cass Lake to the west, and from Remer to the south all the way to the Canadian border. “Hunters recognize that and I am sure they do some pre-scouting to know where to go.”
Specifically in the Grand Rapids immediate area, Spoden said winters are not as harsh as farther northern areas, and areas around Grand Rapids have a little better deer habitat with the intermix of private land and public land, especially the intermix of farm fields, hay fields and private wood lots.
“Private landowners control access to their deer so there is always going to be more deer available in those areas,” Spoden explained. “As compared to more northern areas where there is mostly public land where hunting pressure is a lot higher and winters can be a lot harsher. So it takes a little more time and several years of mild winters to really build back the population in some of those areas.
“I think the best hunting will be in areas of private land the farther south you go, and there are fewer deer in areas of extensive public land where hunting pressure is high and the affects of harsh winters are still lingering.”
When asked what tips he would give to hunters to help them enjoy a successful hunt, Spoden said, “Scouting is the key to finding a good area. Look for those deer-traveling lanes or patterns – try to pattern them out.
“My other advice is if you are new to the area and you need to find a new spot to hunt, maybe give up your opening day and just drive around to see where the distribution of hunters are and I think you will be surprised that hunters sometimes are generally grouped up in certain areas and then you drive by miles of area where you don’t see anybody hunting. If you find one of those areas, I think you will be more successful.
“I know it is hard to give up one of your opening days to hunt but I have done that in the past and I have found areas that were kind of overlooked by hunters.”
Following is a rundown for deer permit areas in the Grand Rapids coverage area:
Deer Permit Area 169
There have been only three mild winters in the last ten years in this permit area. The other seven winters have been moderate or severe. Because of this populations are still struggling to recover in areas of mostly public land. These past severe winters had record snow depths of 30 plus inches. Deep snows have a far greater effect on deer survival than cold temperatures. Despite the welcomed mild winter of last year which really helped this springs fawn crop, hunters will again see few deer in some areas especially to the north and northeast. However deer are not evenly distributed and there are pockets of higher deer numbers where hunters will have better success especially in areas of private lands. A southern portion of DPA 169 was moved into DPA 179 to better match areas of current deer numbers. Because this permit area will be undergoing goal setting this year and overall, hunters still voice concerns over low deer numbers, antlerless permits were reduced again this fall. For those hunters and landowners in areas of higher deer numbers, there are still opportunities to harvest an antlerless deer during the archery and the youth season.
Deer Permit Area 179
This permit area experiences generally milder winters but also had deep snows in past winters affecting over winter deer survival in many areas. But this permit area is highly productive and usually recovers quickly from severe winters because of a much better habitat mix of private open fields and forest and mostly private lands with control over hunter harvest. This DPA underwent public deer goal setting this past year and the results of this process was to increase the deer population by 25% from current levels. In order to move towards this goal antlerless permit numbers were reduced this year. Hunter numbers and pressure is high as is competition for antlerless permits. For those who did not receive an antlerless permit there are still opportunities to harvest an antlerless deer during the archery and youth season.
Deer Permit Area 197
Deer Permit Area (DPA) 197 follows reservation boundaries and decisions regarding antlerless permits and harvest strategies are made in consultation with the Leech Lake Reservation. Also taken into consideration is the Reservation issued either sex deer permits offered to band members in addition to DNR antlerless permits. Private lands along the DPA edges have much higher deer numbers, whereas areas where most tribal and public land hunting takes place have much lower deer numbers. Buck harvest and hunter success has declined over the last several years so antlerless permits were reduced to help increase deer numbers. For those hunters and landowners in areas of higher deer numbers, there are additional opportunities to harvest an antlerless deer during the archery and the new youth season.
Deer Permit Area 107
This DPA is the northern portion of old DPA108 that was divided into two last year to separate differing deer habitats and land ownership. DPA 107 includes a large portion of private and agricultural lands, providing higher deer reproduction and survival potential than DPA 109 to the south. Last year’s winter was mild and with expected good fawn survival this past spring, antlerless permits were raised to 500 for the 2021 hunting season. In addition, youth and archery hunters have opportunities to harvest an antlerless deer. As hunter numbers, success rates and winter severity and population trends are accessed during the upcoming years, antlerless harvest will be adjusted to the goal of a stabilized deer population for this DPA.
Deer Permit Area 109
This new DPA is the southern portion of old DPA108 that was divided into two last year to separate differing deer habitats and land ownership. DPA 109 is mostly public forested land and has had low deer densities in recent years. To meet the new goal direction to significantly increase the population, only 25 antlerless permits will offered again this year. As hunter numbers, success rates and winter severity and population trends are accessed in this new DPA in upcoming years, antlerless harvest will be adjusted or the bucks only designation may be utilized to help increase deer numbers.
Deer Permit Area 104
This new DPA is the southern part of old DPA 103 that was divided into two last year to separate differing deer habitats and land ownership. DPA 104 is mostly public forested land and has had low deer densities in recent years. There are however isolated areas with much higher deer numbers around areas of agriculture and private land ownership. To help towards the new goal direction to significantly increase the population, only 50 antlerless permits will offered again this year. But even at this low permit level it still allows youth and archery hunters to have opportunities to harvest an antlerless deer, especially on private land areas with much higher deer numbers if that is desired.
Minnesota’s firearms deer season begins half an hour before sunrise on Saturday, Nov. 6, and the Department of Natural Resources expects about 400,000 hunters to participate.
Season dates vary depending on the deer permit area (DPA) where a hunter is located in Minnesota. Permit area maps and season dates are available on the DNR deer hunting page.
Firearm (A) - 100 series DPAs, Nov. 6-21
Firearm (A) - 200 and 300 series DPAs, Nov. 6-14
Firearm (B) - 300 series DPAs, Nov. 20-28
Metro deer management zone (DPA 701) - Nov. 6-28
Firearms deer season is one of several seasons for deer hunters. Archery deer season opened Sept. 18 and lasts through Friday, Dec. 31. Muzzleloader deer season is from Saturday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 12.
Hunters are advised to plan ahead this year — not only to buy their licenses in advance, but also to determine where they will hunt, where they can provide a sample for chronic wasting disease testing, and how they will process their deer.
More information is available on the DNR website on the deer hunting seasons information page.
