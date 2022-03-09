Working deep in the woods, northeastern Minnesota loggers aren’t often seen or
heard.
But they were Tuesday.
Loggers, vendors, trades groups, building trades representatives, and other forest products supporters, gathered at Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids.
The groups, driving logging trucks and vehicles that service northeastern Minnesota’s forest products industry, gathered to show support for the proposed Huber Engineered Woods $440 million oriented strand board manufacturing facility in Cohasset.
The Cohasset City Council at 7 p.m. Tuesday considers approval of a revised Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) on the project.
“We’ll just see how it plays out,” Greg Hagy, Cohasset mayor said. “We’re going to keep it as civil as possible.”
Huber Engineered Woods of Charlotte, N.C., plans to build the wood products mill on about 400 acres adjacent to Minnesota Power’s Boswell Energy Center.
“Huber is as committed as ever to move forward with this project,” Brian Carlson, Huber Engineered Woods president said. “It is a great addition to northern Minnesota with material benefits to the overall economy, forest health, and community development. We are eager to be a strong partner with all stakeholders for decades to come.”
Loggers say the plant would be a massive boost to the logging industry, businesses that supply the wood products industry, and construction workers who would build the facility.
“It would be enormous,” Mike Hill of Bovey, president of the Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota said. “It would be the biggest thing since they built the board plants in the 1980s.”
The plant would employ 150 directly and require 300 to 400 construction workers to build.
About 150 logging trucks would be needed each day to feed the facility with 400,000 to 500,000 cords of aspen annually. Smaller amounts of tamarack and birch would also be used.
“I’m very much for a new mill,” Jim Scheff, a logger from Marcell said. “We need another mill in the area.”
Huber Engineered Wood Products in November presented an EAW on the project to the city council. However, it was criticized by the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, West Fraser, a Bemidji-area wood products competitor, and the Bemidji Chamber of Commerce.
Several of the groups called for a full-fledged Environmental Impact Statement to be completed on the project.
In response, Huber revised the EAW and in January submitted it to the city council. Huber said it believes the revised EAW answers concerns.
“We value our neighbors and have strong community involvement everywhere we operate,” Carlson said. “Over the last 18 months, we have met extensively with local and state officials, representatives of tribal governments including the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, neighbors and other stakeholders in the Cohasset area. After receiving comments about the first EAW, we reached out to the various groups who expressed concerns prior to submitting the revised EAW. We believe the revised EAW addressed those concerns.”
The City of Cohasset is the Responsible Government Unit on the project, meaning it can Tuesday night decide whether to approve the EAW.
Mike Forsman, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota executive director, says construction of the mill would help cushion the loss of several mills in the region in recent years.
Two major mills, the Ainsworth oriented strand board plant south of Cook and Verso in Duluth, both shuttered, putting a big dent in the available outlets for timber. Some other mills in recent years have cut back on production.
“Minnesota needs this mill to offset the industry losses over the last 14 years,” Forsman said. “It’s going to increase markets, which should help secure the industry so children can continue to stay in the region and afford to live here in the area we call home.”
The plant would also help maintain healthy forests, Forsman said.
“This additional volume is sustainable and necessary for maintaining healthy forests and will help with fire reduction, wildlife habitat and the environment,” Forsman said. In recent months, pressure has been increasing on loggers as fuel prices continue to skyrocket, Forsman said.
“Fuel costs for diesel went up 70 cents (a gallon) this week,” Forsman said. “I was talking with a guy running three trucks and his fuel costs are up $190 a day. The fuel increases and the costs they’re getting paid to haul the wood could push more out of the industry.”
Scheff said his fuel costs have gone up 25.4 percent from January to last week. “First of all, we need to fix the fuel problem,” Scheff said. “It’s a huge deal. My main concern right now is to be able to keep operating.”
The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources in June voted to support the Huber project with a $15 million loan. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Itasca County, Minnesota Power, Itasca County Economic Development Corp., and City of Cohasset, partnered together to attract the project.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also voiced support for the project, saying it would have a positive economic impact on the region.
