Huber Engineered Woods has submitted a revised Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) on its planned $440 million oriented strand board manufacturing facility in Cohasset.
Company officials said Tuesday that the revised EAW has been submitted to the City of Cohasset for review.
The original EAW was in November criticized by several groups.
“We appreciate the feedback we received from community members and stakeholders, and we revised the EAW accordingly to take into account the feedback we received,” Brian Carlson, Huber Engineered Woods president said. “We intend to continue working with interested parties to move the project toward construction.”
Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said the city has received the revised EAW.
The five-member city council will in early March make a decision on the EAW's adequacy, he said.
“We're going to roll it out February 8,” Hagy said. “Then, there will be a comment period to Feb. 24 when written comments can be submitted. On March 8, we will make a decision.”
The City of Cohasset is the Responsible Governmental Unit on the project.
Huber Engineered Woods, of Charlotte, N.C., in June announced plans to build a 750,000 square-foot mill on about 400 acres adjacent to Minnesota Power's Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset.
After several northeastern Minnesota wood products plants shuttered in recent years, the facility would be the biggest development in the state's wood products industry in decades.
However, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, West Fraser, a wood products competitor, and the Bemidji Chamber of Commerce, took issue with the original 244-page EAW, saying additional environmental work was needed.
Several of the groups called for a full-blown Environmental Impact Statement be performed on the project.
Huber Engineered Woods responded, saying the company would work on providing data and information necessary to demonstrate how the project meets state environmental standards for any groups unsure about the impact of the project on the community.
Hagy says Huber Engineered Woods made several changes to the EAW.
“There are some substantial changes to the carbon footprint,” Hagy said. “The carbon footprint has actually gone to the negative.”
Other changes include the exchange of wetlands and data on timber resources, Hagy said.
The revised EAW comes after reviewing comments and consulting with local citizens, state agencies and other interested parties, according to Huber Engineered Woods.
Much of the plant's energy needs will be met by wood fuels, said the company. The effects of carbon sequestered in finished wood products produced at the plant, is also part of the revised EAW, according to the company.
Net emissions of the plant each year would equal minus 55,740 tons of carbon, a net carbon reduction to the state and world, according to the company.
The plant would require about 400,000 to 500,000 cords of aspen annually. Smaller amounts of tamarack and birch could also be fed into the plant as a secondary feedstock.
Timber industry officials say the plant would be a big boost to an industry that's lost several timber outlets in recent years.
“We're still down on mill capacity from where we were,” Mike Forsman, Associated Contract Loggers & Truckers of Minnesota executive director said. “We still haven't recovered from the capacity we lost and Verso (in Duluth) isn't coming back obviously.”
About 150 logging trucks per day would be needed to feed the facility.
“Most importantly, it's going to be an important needed economic boost for the Range in general,” Forsman said.
The mill would employ about 150 directly and require 300 to 400 construction workers to build.
The Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation in Eveleth backed the project with a $15 million loan. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Itasca County, Minnesota Power, Itasca County Economic Development Corp., and City of Cohasset, worked together to attract the project.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the mill would create a positive economic impact on the region.
It would be the sixth Huber Engineered Woods mill in the United States. Other mills are in Georgia, Maine, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Virginia.
Construction on the Cohasset project will begin later this year following all permit approvals, according to Huber Engineered Woods.
