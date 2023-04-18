As the social media platform TikTok continues its exponential growth, many people have begun to question its potential impacts on society — particularly surrounding mental health. According to a first-of-its-kind study from University of Minnesota computer science researchers, the social media platform and its unique algorithm can serve as both a haven and a hindrance for users struggling with their mental health.

The researchers’ study is published in the proceedings of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems.


