Beginning Apr. 1, Itasca County began collecting 1% sales and use tax to fund the build of the new justice center in downtown Grand Rapids. In 2018, the Minnesota Department of Corrections issued a notice of deficiency to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office that included a mandate by the DOC requiring Itasca County to either renovate, rebuild, or house those in jail in a different county. Fast-forward to 2023 and a nearly complete justice center is under construction and the tax to pay for it is here as well.

To fund the justice center, the public had a choice: Vote for the 1% sales and use tax, or a property tax increase. After the general election on Nov. 8, 2022, Itasca County voted for the sales and use tax with 12,474 in favor, and 8,189 in opposition.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments