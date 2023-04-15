Beginning Apr. 1, Itasca County began collecting 1% sales and use tax to fund the build of the new justice center in downtown Grand Rapids. In 2018, the Minnesota Department of Corrections issued a notice of deficiency to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office that included a mandate by the DOC requiring Itasca County to either renovate, rebuild, or house those in jail in a different county. Fast-forward to 2023 and a nearly complete justice center is under construction and the tax to pay for it is here as well.
To fund the justice center, the public had a choice: Vote for the 1% sales and use tax, or a property tax increase. After the general election on Nov. 8, 2022, Itasca County voted for the sales and use tax with 12,474 in favor, and 8,189 in opposition.
The University of Minnesota – Extension Center conducted a study that calculates the tax will generate $4 million per year and state law requires that revenue to be paid exclusively on the bond. Either the tax will sunset after 30 years, or sooner if the jail is paid off.
At approximately four million per year, that pays the jail off in about seven and a half years. Combined with the state sales and use tax of 6.875%, the combined tax rate in Itasca County is 7.875%.
A separate Grand Rapids city sales tax of 0.5%, was also implemented on Apr. 1 after city residents voted to approve the tax during the same general election in 2022. The principal payment on the three-year bond to fund improvements to the IRA Civic Center is due Dec. 1, 2025. The renovations at the Civic Center will be for repairs and improvements, particularly to the arena’s degrading roof and truss system. The city has approved almost 12 million dollars in contracts for the improvements, with more than seven million going to local city contractors, according to previous reports by the Herald Review.
The tax applies to within Grand Rapids city limits only and excludes outlying businesses whose zip code is still 55744. The total sales tax for the Grand Rapids is now 8.375%.
Both the sales and use tax for Itasca County and the Grand Rapids sales tax will have a direct impact on buyers. The sales and use tax falls in line with the state sales and use tax and the city sales tax adds on top of both inside of city limits. The same University of Minnesota - Extension study that calculated four million in annual revenue, also calculates that 40% of taxable sales revenue comes from non-resident spenders, or tourism.
Taxable items under the sales tax will include lodging, meals and drinks, services, fuel, and more. The use tax applies to sales within the jurisdiction in which a local sales tax was not collected during the transaction, such as a private or online sale.
There are also many non-taxable exemptions, such as clothing, prescription drugs, health care products, and more. A list of these items can be found on the State of Minnesota Revenue Department website.
Recently a local business owner who prefers to remain anonymous and operates a business within city limits gave some perspective on how this may impact small businesses in the area. When asked how these dual taxes will impact their local business, they felt there were alternative ways to fund these projects than to place the tax burden on the local citizens.
“I don’t get it sometimes; the county has land. Why not sell some of it to recoup this loss? People are struggling and it’s tough. There are less customers coming in, costs are going up, and revenues are going down.”
The business owner does remain hopeful that the summer months will bring people from out of town to enjoy our hospitality and spend some of their money. “We’re waiting to see where this goes, and we are hopeful for a turnaround.”
As unpopular as taxes may be, the county and city assert that these were necessary projects that will add value. While the debate over the funding mechanisms and how much is too much or too little, will probably continue, the reality is the projects are overdue and they require significant funding.
The IRA Civic Center provides a location for youth and families to gather and experience a variety of events. Recently, the Civic Center was considered the best non-professional ice arena in the “State of Hockey,” but the structural deficiencies present a safety hazard to all that use it.
The new jail replaces an old and dysfunctional building that had exceeded the expected life of a correctional facility. Due to a variety of restrictions, the Itasca County Jail is often required to house inmates in out-of-county correctional facilities and the county must pay for this burden. Hundreds of thousands of dollars, some years nearly a million, are sent out of the county. For instance, in 2018 alone Itasca County spent $765,447 housing inmates elsewhere. The new jail will resolve that problem once and for all.
Beyond the cost-savings in functionality, a major improvement in the new justice center will be officer safety. By going from an outdated linear style to a modernized facility, officers in Itasca County will be safer.
