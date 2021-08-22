Itasca Community College’s Lynette How was named to the Minnesota Board of Nursing by Gov. Tim Walz in June. It’s the first time a board member from the Grand Rapids area was appointed since Charlene Sawyer in 1998.
How is a nursing faculty member and Program Director of the Practical Nursing Program at ICC. She has spent more than a decade in nursing education and has also worked at Essentia Health in Deer River as an RN Chronic Care Coordinator as well as Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in a variety of acute care and administrative roles.
“I am honored, humbled, and excited,” How said. “I didn’t even dare say anything because I didn’t believe it was real until I got the call from the Lt. Governor’s office. I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would be on the Board of Nursing.”
The Minnesota Board of Nursing’s mission is to protect the public’s health and safety through regulation of nursing education, licensure, and practice.
The governor appoints all board members and attempts to make appointments that reflect the geography of the state. Board members who are nurses typically reflect the broad mix of practice types and sites of nurses practicing in Minnesota.
While on the board, How will specialize in nursing education, a role well-suited to her background.
Itasca’s nursing education program at ICC was established in 1964 and has received recognition for its strong pass rates. How was instrumental in getting the program CNEA accreditation, which promotes excellence and integrity. In fact, ICC was the first program in the state to receive the accreditation.
How decided to apply for the Board of Nursing after receiving encouragement from friends and colleagues.
Her leadership qualities, collaboration and networking abilities, and community involvement helped her stand out in the application process.
In her curriculum vitae, How highlighted her leadership qualities, background, credentials, and community involvement. Making the effort to promote and understand the value of nursing also helped her stand out among the 103 candidates who applied for the position.
Her education and background includes a post-graduate certificate in nursing administration and organizational systems leadership from Minnesota State University Moorhead, a Master of Science in nursing education from Walden University, a Bachelor of Arts in nursing from the College of St. Scholastica, and an Associates of Science in nursing from Hibbing Community College. She also earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design from Bemidji State University.
Besides nursing, How is active in her church and community. She helped lacrosse become an official sport at Grand Rapids High School and she’s been a part of Itasca County Gift Basket Outreach for the past 20 years, a group that delivers stockings and gift baskets to 20-25 local families each Christmas.
How didn’t get started in her nursing career until 2005. By then, she already had four children, all boys between the ages 2-6.
Two of her children have followed her footsteps into the field of nursing. Noah and Samuel How both went through ICC’s nursing program and are continuing on the nursing career ladder to become RNs. Another son, Caleb, married a nurse this July.
Noah, 22, said ICC’s nursing program was fast-paced, efficient, and helped get his career rolling quickly. He currently works at Grand Village and said his mom’s hard work and dedication contributed to her appointment to the Board of Nursing.
“It shows how dedicated she’s been throughout the years,” Noah said. “She’s developed a lot of plans and it highlights her consistency. She’s shown over the years that she can take the lead and everything she’s done, she’s done well.”
With her new role on the Board of Nursing, How hopes her expertise will help others not only at ICC, but also across the state of Minnesota.
“I realized that I have a lot of knowledge and expertise that I can share with others, both regionally and broadly,” How said. “Being named to the board is so valuable to the profession and I’m going to get some great learning experiences that I can bring back to the college.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.