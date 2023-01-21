The DFL’s top priority hit the House Floor Thursday.
And after a little less than four hours of debate, HF1, was passed 69-65 and is headed to the Senate.
Referred to as the “Protect Reproductive Options Act,” the bill would further establish in state law the fundamental right for an individual to make decisions on their own reproductive health.
“I know that not every positive pregnancy test is a celebration and not every ultrasound appointment ends with good news. And I, as a politician, have no business making that decision for someone else,” said Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL-Eden Prairie), the bill sponsor.
Beyond abortion, the proposed legislation seeks to protect sterilization, family planning, preconception and maternity care, fertility services and counseling related to reproductive health care.
Furthermore, the bill would bar local governments from imposing any restrictive regulations.
After Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, DFLers campaigned heavily on wanting to codify the right to an abortion.
Abortion is legal in Minnesota due to Doe v. Gomez. In the 1995 case, the Minnesota Supreme Court decided the right to terminate a pregnancy is protected by the right of privacy in the state’s constitution.
“Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the United States is a patchwork of abortion access and Minnesota is an island in providing this health care,” Kotyza-Witthuhn said.
Rep. Athena Hollins (DFL-St. Paul) recounted her own abortion while speaking in support of the bill. “It was my decision. It was my body. And it was my future.”
She hid her experience from the world, worried her experiences were not extreme enough to justify her experience but wants to destigmatize abortion.
Republicans mostly voiced strong opposition to the bill.
Rep. Spencer Igo (R-Wabana Township) said the bill makes abortion, already legal in Minnesota under Doe v. Gomez, available at any time during a pregnancy without guardrails, which would make our state an outlier in the United States and western world.
“As a pro-life legislator, I support legislation that puts the health and wellbeing of children and women first. This bill does the opposite,” said Igo. “It would provide unlimited abortion access up until the moment of birth including in the second and third trimesters when the unborn can feel pain and when the probability of complications for women rises exponentially. Further, it would not require abortion facilities to be licensed. Reasonable people on both sides of this issue can respectfully agree and disagree on what regulations and guardrails Minnesota should adopt. However, in more than a year of talking with voters across the Northland, I did not meet one constituent that supported this sort of extreme proposal that Democrats are championing in the House.”
Igo also noted that the bill does not require abortion facilities to be licensed by the State of Minnesota nor require second or third term abortions to take place in a hospital, despite the obvious medical risks.
According to Igo, numerous attempts were made to amend the legislation to show compassion to mothers and the unborn. The proposed changes included requiring second and third trimester abortions to be performed in a hospital, banning partial birth abortions, and banning abortions in the 3rd trimester, with the exceptions of rape, incest, and saving the life of the mother. The majority party in the Minnesota House voted all of them down.
Rep. Mary Franson (R-Alexandria) said the bill is about “abortion on demand” and urged legislators to consider the unborn baby when voting.
“It is infanticide. I ask you to allow those babies to have a great start in Minnesota and that great start starts in the womb,” she said.
Amendments requiring licensure of abortion facilities and banning third trimester abortions were among those failing to garner enough votes and were not adopted.
