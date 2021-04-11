Smoke filled the air as a Blackberry Township house burned to the ground on Tuesday, but there was no need to call 911.
The house, located at 27213 County Road 91, was donated to the Grand Rapids Fire Department, and used in a live burn training exercise.
Live burn training presents a rare opportunity for the fire department to practice fire suppression techniques in a controlled environment. Fire Chief Travis Cole said live burns are the most realistic training scenario his department can participate in.
“They’re a great asset and very valuable when we can get them,” Cole said
These training exercises only occur when a house or structure is donated to the department for burning. When a house is donated, hazardous materials are removed from the structure and proper permits are secured from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Department of Natural Resources.
Before training takes place, power and gas lines to the house are disconnected. All rooms inside the structure are staged with straw and wooden pallets for burning. Once the house is properly staged, firefighters set fire to one room at a time and battle the blaze from within. This process helps firefighters learn how a fire builds around them when inside a building.
Cole said safety is a top priority during this exercise and firefighters are accounted for at all times. He said they use a systematic approach to burning each set. Once all sets have been used up for training purposes, they proceed with burning the entire structure down to the foundation.
As it burns down, firefighters work to contain the fire and keep it from spreading.
This is the first live burn training the Grand Rapids Fire Department has conducted this year. The last live burn was in October at a property on the south side of Grand Rapids. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented firefighters from training as much as they normally would last year.
“It was nice to get back out and do more hands-on training to keep our skills honed,” Cole said. “It’s good to get back into the swing of things.”
Cole also said he often invites other fire departments to train alongside them. On Tuesday, the Trout Lake Fire Department assisted with the burn. With bigger structures, he would invite more departments to participate.
Typically, the fire department schedules 1-2 live burn trainings a year, although some years have gone without any training since no structures were donated. The fire department plans to burn two more structures this year, one on Lake Pokegama and another near Wabana.
Dates for upcoming live burns are yet to be finalized.
