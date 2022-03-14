When you close your eyes, what do you see? Some may see exactly what their mind’s eye creates, while others may simply see the dark of the back of their eyelids. What artist Kent Estey sees when he closes his eyes, is magnificent colors.
Estey has been surrounded by art ever since he was a child. He grew up in the village of Naytahwaush, on the White Earth Reservation in Northwestern Minnesota, and his household was full of artistic talents.
“If you grew up in my childhood home you were more than likely going to play an instrument, make furniture, weave rugs, and sew, or make baskets out of birch bark or black ash. Today we would be called artists. Back then, these skills were called hobbies,” says Estey.
The hobby that stuck out to Estey most was painting. He would do anything to paint, even create his own materials when there was nothing to paint with.
“I loved to paint. The problem was that there wasn’t a lot of money to purchase canvas, paint, and brushes,” he says. “We created with what we had or could gather. I remember mixing water with dirt and sand and painting with that. With my imagination I could see all the beautiful colors that I include in my paintings today.”
As he did this, Estey dreamed of art galleries and what it was like to see famous pieces of art in museums. Little did he know at the time, that one day his own art would end up in galleries and museums as well.
Art and painting took root in Estey’s life with the inspiration from his grandmother, Josephine Robinson, who’s own personal works were that of basketry.
“The first “real artist” I knew was my grandmother. She became well known through her black ash basketry,” he says. “Her basketry was enjoyed by many prominent people and displayed in many museums.”
One of Estey’s most memorable works of art that he created was a piece dedicated to his grandmother, called “Tribal Memories”. His painting features a 1978 Minneapolis and Star Tribune article that was written about his grandmother’s childhood on the White Earth Reservation.
“It is a story of loss. When she left the reservation to attend boarding schools, she only spoke Ojibwe. When she returned to the reservation, she only spoke English. She came home to find that her land was gone, her language was gone, and the cultural practices she once knew as a child were outlawed on the reservation,” says Estey. “The piece I created is a talking point about the losses in her life but also speaks of her resiliency and determination to tell her story through her artistry.”
In the seventh grade, Estey’s art truly began, when he started spending all the time he could in the art room at his school, and learn all he could under his art teacher.
“I truly admired my art teacher. He could paint anything, and he made art fun and exciting. I took all the art classes I could and spent all my spare time in the art room at school,” says Estey. “He gave me permission to paint and encouraged me become an artist.”
Estey’s paintings are full of bold colors and movement. He uses a variety of materials in his
work, such as acrylic paints, oils, ink, metals, stones, copper, and birchbark. His exhibition at the MacRostie Art Center called “Hope and Healing” showcases a variety of his work and his painting techniques.
“I love using acrylics and inks with metallic highlights to capture the light. Bright and bold colors with high gloss coverings add that extra “pop” of color that demands attention,” says Estey. “The viewer will also see multi-medium pieces that incorporate a lot of texture, and objects that capture light. They will see stones, birchbark, metals and copper wire to stop the eye and ask questions.”
Estey wants his work to lead his viewers to ask questions, take second looks, and start conversations.
“If I can draw the viewer into my work, take a second look, or start a conversation about my work, then I have accomplished my goal as an artist,” he says. “I hope people see beauty and joy. I incorporate a lot of texture and elements like tiles, metals, stone, and copper wire to capture and reflect the light. I also use large brushstrokes to express my feelings. Most recently I’ve been using a lot of rock and jingle dress cones in my work to not only capture the light, but also symbolize the healing we need today.”
This exhibition of Estey’s is all about the things that we crave, especially in hard times: hope and healing.
“When I began planning for this exhibition, I knew I had to somehow express the need for hope, and at the same time, healing for myself and others,” says Estey. “As an educator, I had been experiencing many stress related health concerns. I had to take a break or be broken. During that time, I created many of the pieces you’ll see in this exhibit.”
The pieces in this art exhibition are not only about finding hope, but finding hope within ourselves. They push for viewers to look internally at all the wonderful things about themselves, and find healing in all that they are and have been, through hard times especially.
“The “Healing Song Series” I created for this exhibit came about because of the pandemic. These pieces ask the audience to examine themselves to find hope and beauty. The metal pieces I use in my work are there to either reflect oneself or invite the viewer to look within,” says Estey. “These pieces also accompany my grandmother’s story of hope and healing through her artistry as a black ask basket maker. I hope to share her story and her artistry during my artist talk coming later this spring. I hope that the community of Grand Rapids and beyond, will find beauty, see hope and comfort through my work. Most importantly I hope that a conversation can begin, a conversation that speaks to your hopes and healing during these times.”
Estey sometimes likes to look back and reflect on how far he has come in becoming the artist he always dreamed of when he was a child.
“I am still amazed that the boy who painted with mud and sand and used his imagination to see color is now traveling to galleries like the MacRostie to see his work,” he says. “It is such an honor to share my artwork and I am humbled by the response and conversations I have had with people in the area.”
