In 1986, Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger designated April as Month of the Military Child. Military bases, cities and school districts around the world will honor these young American heroes with special events just for them. As part of this month-long celebration, local communities are invited to take part in Purple Up Day! established by your state and wear or display purple to recognize our military children.
Let’s acknowledge and celebrate our military kids who are making sacrifices also. This is a day to wear purple to show support and thank military children for their strength.
Why purple? Because it indicates all the branches of our military. Air Force-blue, Army-green, Navy-blue, Marine-red, and the Coast Guard-blue; all combined to purple.
Please join the Grand Rapids Yellow Ribbon Citizens Committee for a group photo at the National Guard Armory on Thursday, April 15th at 4:00 p.m. Location: 930 NE 1st Ave, Grand Rapids, Minn.
Don’t forget to wear something purple!
Local businesses can show their support of our military children by wearing purple, take a photo of you and your staff and post it on Facebook with #purpleupminnesota
