Honoring a legacy: Announcing Forward Health Foundation Jim Tarbell Cancer Care Fund

Jim Tarbell had a passion for the community. As a long-standing community member, Jim could be often found serving with his trademark smile and positivity at Bethany Lutheran Church or one of the many boards and organizations he served on throughout the years.
Forward Health Foundation was a beneficiary of Jim’s expertise and passion for the community. Jim served as a Foundation Board member from 2012-2015, becoming Board Chair in 2015. Around the same time, he became Board Chair, Jim was diagnosed with what would become terminal bladder cancer.
His family writes of his cancer diagnosis: “…he had the unique position in life of not only being in charge of a foundation that promoted health, but also being able to see firsthand the importance of being supportive of people with critical health care needs. Going through a cancer treatment program himself, he could specifically appreciate the importance of a high-quality cancer program and could fully understand the needs of patients and their families at a most vulnerable time.”
The Jim Tarbell Cancer Care Fund supports and compliments the excellent care provided through the Cancer Program at Essentia Health Deer River.
“I am very thankful on behalf of my patients who are getting care close to home in a cancer care program and infusion center that is a center of excellence. I am confident that when I send them for their cancer care, I know our oncologists and especially Dr. Nikcevich's track record in providing the best care regionally that they can receive,” said Dr. Jared Lund, Family Practice Physician.
Gifts to the Fund support Cancer Care Packets. Packets are given to newly diagnosed Essentia Health patients in our communities. The Cancer Care Packets include a $100 Visa (R) gift card and local cancer resources. The Fund also supports the Essentia Health Deer River Cancer Program. These supports help providers and staff go above and beyond to care for our patients. From free meals for patients and caregivers, to comfort items for chemotherapy, your generosity allows the healthcare team to compassionately care for patients and their families amid a difficult diagnosis.
After a lifetime of serving people in so many ways, Jim’s legacy lives on by continuing to help people in his hometown and beyond.
If you’d like to make a donation to the Jim Tarbell Cancer Care Fund, you can do so online at forwardhealthfoundation.org or by mail at Forward Health Foundation: 1057 Comstock Drive Deer River MN 56636. For more information, please contact the Foundation office at (218)246-4212.
