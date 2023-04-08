Located in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids, within the Pokegama Hotel Building, is the city’s new bookstore: Wildflower Bookshop.
Grand Rapids native Abby Daigle has always been an avid reader ever since she was a kid, and dreamed of owning her very own book shop one day.
“I’ve always loved books. I bring books everywhere. I have safety books, I just tuck in my purse in case I have time to read. I’ll read in the car or wherever, but on the beach is my favorite.”
Covid had affected many businesses all across the globe, and it took a major toll on bookstores and bookshops, especially local ones, even right here in Grand Rapids.
“Last year I wanted to open up a bookstore, because we didn’t have a bookstore in town, and whenever we go to other places I’m always like ‘let’s stop at the bookstore!’”
Daigle decided it was about time that her hometown had the book selection it deserved, and decided to get a spot in the Old Pokegama Hotel Building, and open as soon as she could.
“I decided to just take a leap and open Feb. 14,” said Daigle.
“I rushed through the weekend. I was like, I’m just gonna do it to do it because the longer I take the longer it’ll take me to open. I just thought let’s just do it, get it open, and I decided to plan my grand opening and there was a huge snowstorm.”
The grand opening of Wildflower Bookshop was held on Saturday, March 11, when a rough snowstorm hit the Northland.
“So I did my grand opening, and I thought I was going to have to cancel because the wind was just whipping and the snow was crazy,” said Daigle. “I was nervous, but this place was packed. You couldn’t even walk around because there were so many people!”
The grand opening exceeded Daigle’s expectations and she was delighted to see people so excited about the book selections she had available, and see people participate in the art projects that she and her family made available to the community.
“It was really nice to see everyone, and everyone was so excited! It was just really fun. It was really busy,” said Daigle. “We made paper cranes. My mom is an artist, so we’re going to hang up the paper cranes in the windows and do a little art piece in there. A lot of the community has been making paper cranes and dropping them off so we can hang them, so part of the community is going to be in the bookstore.”
One of the big reasons Daigle wanted to open this bookshop is because there are very limited selections of books for sale in the big corporate companies, like Target and Walmart. There is not a wide variety of books in general, but especially in the variety of children’s books. One of the biggest things that Daigle wanted to include is a wider variety of children’s books for all ages.
“I’m trying to get board books and baby books and I took some of the books my kids really enjoyed and that we loved to read over and over again, and I cannot keep the kids’ books in stock,” said Daigle. “It’s really exciting because people are reading to their children, and that’s really awesome and we really need that.”
“I try and keep a variety of different things because, you know, everyone loves trucks or animals or people,” said Daigle on the topic of her children’s book selection. “I kind of categorized in age group and readers to make it a little bit easier for families, hopefully, to kind of gauge.”
One thing that Daigle enjoys the most about Wildflower Bookshop, is the great communication it
has with the community.
“I love it because the community is like ‘Hey, do you have this book?’ or ‘You should really
stock this book because we love these books,’ so then I will stock them,” she said. “It’s just really fun because people tell me all these stories like, ‘Hey, have you heard of this book?” and ‘Have you heard about this book?’ and I’m like ‘no but tell me more about it,’ and then I like to carry it because if someone might enjoy it, I think that’s really cool because I might not read that genre but other people do. It’s good to have other peoples’ insight, and I’m super willing to do that.”
The variety of genres and books at Wildflower Bookshop are endless, Daigle carries just about every genre and type of book you can think of. Some of the most notable and special genres and areas she has available are the “trending” section and the “Minnesota authors” section.
The trending section are books that have blown up on social media and have been recommended to others over and over again online and on social media, like Tik Tok. The local authors section are books that are written by authors that write about and/or have lived in the northern Minnesota area. There are books on Grand Rapids, Duluth, Bemidji, and more!
“I would really like to try and do some author signings if I can,” said Daigle on the topic of her local authors section.
Currently, Daigle’s next step for Wildflower Bookshop is to expand its online presence.
“I’m going to have an up-and-running website,” she said. “People will be able to actually go online and they’ll be able to be like ‘Abby has this book in-stock, I’m going to order it. I can order it and stop in her store and pick it up and go from there.’ It’s going to be a lot more user friendly, and that’s what I’m working on right now.”
On top of the wide selection of books available for purchase at Wildflower Bookshop, Daigle also has a selection of gluten free foods.
“Everything is gluten free,” she said. “I wanted to make a fun thing where people can go for a safe snack or a safe treat.”
Being someone that has celiac disease, this was very important to her, and the community has also responded and is so thankful for this as well.
“I have people that come in to just buy a cookie,” said Daigle. “It makes me feel good that I can make other people feel good.”
Other things Daigle has available for purchase at Wildflower Bookshop are things like gluten free chapstick, stickers, and so much more.
“A lot of the businesses I support are all women-owned businesses,” said Daigle. “I try to do a lot of research before I buy a lot of stuff, and I really try to support the smaller businesses, because if you don’t then all businesses will go under and these big corporations are going to take over.”
The wonderful journey of Wildflower Bookshop is only just getting started, and Daigle is so happy with the turn out and the community response already.
“My favorite part is when people come in and they are so excited that there’s a bookstore,” she said. “The smiles on their faces makes me feel like I did the right thing, knowing that I opened something up that will make people feel good.”
Stop in an enjoy Wildflower Bookshop during its normal operation hours, and also stop by on April 29 to participate in the Independent Bookstore Day celebration.
