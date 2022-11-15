Grace House of Itasca County’s 16th Annual “Home Is Where the Heart Is” Dinner Fundraiser will be held at TimberLake Lodge Thursday, Dec. 1, 5 to 10 p.m. The event is a festive way to help raise funds to support programs and services provided by Itasca County’s only homeless shelter. Grace House provides safe shelter and connections to individualized services to more than 200 adults and children each year.
Tickets are on sale now at GR Super One Stores, TimberLake Lodge or by stopping at Grace House, 501 SW 1 st Ave, GR or by calling (218) 326-2790. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.gracehousemn.org. Tickets are $60 per person if purchased before Nov. 23 and $65 from Nov. 24 through Dec. 1. This fun evening includes a Prime Rib Buffet and musical entertainment by Northern Lights Trio. Silent and live auctions offer additional opportunities to support Grace House through the purchase of artwork, jewelry, sports items, and many great gifts from community businesses. Special live auction items include two club level tickets for a Wild hockey game, four 200 Level tickets for Timberwolves Basketball, handmade pottery and more.
The House of Grace Quilt created by Kathleen Saelens in 2015, will be on display again this year. The hand-crafted quilt has $12,000 of fundraising potential sewn into 120 house-patterned squares. This fundraising event “Home Is Where the Heart Is” will offer opportunities for individuals, businesses, service organizations and churches to sponsor a “house” with their name permanently affixed to this historic quilt. The quilt is on permanent display at Grace House.
