Event benefits homeless shelter programs

Grace House of Itasca County’s 16th Annual “Home Is Where the Heart Is” Dinner Fundraiser will be held at TimberLake Lodge Thursday, Dec. 1, 5 to 10 p.m. The event is a festive way to help raise funds to support programs and services provided by Itasca County’s only homeless shelter. Grace House provides safe shelter and connections to individualized services to more than 200 adults and children each year.


