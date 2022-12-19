Holiday travel can be hectic for us all, but it is especially challenging for families impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementias. For these families, even short trips during the holidays and changes to routines can be stressful and disorienting. 

There are more than 99,000 Minnesotans and 15,000 North Dakotans living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. Though they are not all able to travel, many people with early and mid-stage Alzheimer’s are planning to attend family gatherings and holiday celebrations this year. Careful and thoughtful planning can help ensure safety, comfort and joy for everyone involved. 


