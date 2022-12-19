Holiday travel can be hectic for us all, but it is especially challenging for families impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementias. For these families, even short trips during the holidays and changes to routines can be stressful and disorienting.
There are more than 99,000 Minnesotans and 15,000 North Dakotans living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. Though they are not all able to travel, many people with early and mid-stage Alzheimer’s are planning to attend family gatherings and holiday celebrations this year. Careful and thoughtful planning can help ensure safety, comfort and joy for everyone involved.
When planning holiday travel, consider these tips from the Alzheimer’s Association MN-ND to provide the best possible experience for loved ones with Alzheimer’s and dementia:
Evaluate modes of travel: Based on needs, abilities, safety and preferences, decide what would provide the most comfort and the least anxiety. If the destination requires air travel, the Alzheimer’s Association provides tips on alz.org.
Pick a practical destination: Consider everyone’s needs and desires as you plan your trip and discuss the plan with the person living with dementia. Elaborate sightseeing trips or complicated tours may cause anxiety and confusion. Also, consider destinations that have easy access to emergency health services and pharmacies.
Simplify your travel itinerary: Try not to overload the person with a lot of directions or too much information. Carry emergency contact information, travel during the time of day best for the person with Alzheimer’s, and don’t over-schedule.
Keep travel necessities close: If traveling by air, keep necessary medications, up-to-date medical information, a list of emergency contacts and photocopies of important documents in your carry-on baggage. For longer car trips, make sure to have plenty of water and snacks.
Brief your host: If you are staying with family or friends, make sure everyone knows what to expect. If you will be staying in a hotel, consider informing the staff ahead of time of your specific needs so they can be prepared to assist you.
Be prepared: Environmental changes or new locations can cause anxiety and agitation in people with Alzheimer’s. These events can also trigger wandering. Monitor your loved one closely for signs of stress or confusion. Keep them close to you in crowded, unfamiliar places.
“We want to provide these travel tips so that everyone is able to enjoy their holidays, including people living with dementia and their families,” said Susan Parriott, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter. “Planning ahead can dramatically reduce stress and confusion, and provide a joyous time for all.”
The Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline also provides reliable information and support to all those who need assistance. Call the helpline toll-free anytime, even during the holidays, at 800-272-3900.
About the Alzheimer's Association®
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. The main Minnesota-North Dakota chapter office is located in Edina, Minnesota with additional offices located in both states. To learn more, visit alz.org/mnnd or call 800.272.3900.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.