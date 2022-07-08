1902
July 12, 1902-F.P. Sheldon, cashier at the Lumbermen’s Bank of Grand Rapids, has completed arrangements to establish a branch of that institution at Koochiching, on the border between the U.S. and Canada.
July 12, 1902-Wayne Stucklager, 2, drowned in the Leech River.
1912
July 10, 1912-Dora, a new town in the northern part of Itasca County, has been platted on the shores of Dora Lake, 40 miles north of Deer River.
July 10, 1912-The Itasca County Board granted a petition for the improvement of the highway between Deer River and Cohasset.
1922
July 12, 1922-J.H. Johnson of Deer River took possession of the Delaney Sanitary Grocery Store in Grand Rapids.
July 12, 1922-Arvid Rissonen, Bowstring, was struck and killed by a train near Marcell.
1932
July 13, 1932-The Mud Lake Dam construction has been completed. This gives assurance of permanent control of water levels in Mud Lake, located a few miles south of Ball Club.
July 13, 1932-Taxpayers in Itasca County will be asked to pay county taxes to a much smaller total in 1933. A cut of $74,000 has been made from last year’s budget.
July 13, 1932-Ed Lydick, Cass Lake fireman on the local freight, was killed when two freight trains crashed in a head-on collision at Warba.
1942
July 8, 1942-Private Glenn Foust of Hill City was killed in a training accident at an Army camp near Seattle, Wash.
July 8, 1942-Paul Rassmussen, 15, West Cohasset, was killed when he fell from a load of logs and was struck by the trailer near his home.
July 8, 1942-A total of 200 wooden grain bins, in which to store surplus grain from the 1942 harvest, are being made in Grand Rapids. It is listed as a government defense project.
1952
July 10, 1952-Sgt. Wayne W. Nessier, Blackberry, a Korean War veteran, was killed in an auto accident near Camp Carson, Colo.
July 10, 1952-The McVeigh-Dunn American Legion Post of Grand Rapids accepted a gift of 125 acres of property on the north shore of Hale Lake from the Oliver Iron Mining Division.
July 10, 1952-The Rev. James McNeilly, 34, Chillicothe, Mo., will become pastor of the Community Presbyterian Church in Grand Rapids on Sept. 1.
1962
July 9, 1962-Itasca County agent Art Frick, the “grand old man” of agricultural extension work in Minnesota, retired today. He has served the county for 41 years and six months.
July 12, 1962-Ted Bionski has purchased the Riverside Hotel and Motel from Lawrence Bonaventura.
July 12, 1962-A plaque in memory of the late Dr. A. Ben Salmela, North Central Station animal husbandman until his death in 1959, will be presented at the annual Visitors Day.
1972
July 10, 1972-Turning in the fastest heat of the day to edge Class A winner Jeff Woods of Babbitt, Don Lewis of International Falls rode his soapbox racer to victory in the annual Soapbox Derby in Grand Rapids.
July 10, 1972-Three area residents died in separate traffic accidents. Paul DeBoer, 10 rural Remer, was killed in an automobile accident just north of Remer on July 7. James Foix, 19, Grand Rapids, was killed in an accident near Hill City on July 9. In addition, Benhard A. Siermala, Warba, was killed in an accident near Geisson, Germany, while serving in the military service.
July 10, 1972-Responding to calls made several weeks ago that the county commissioner districts be redrawn, the county board decided that it would go ahead on redistricting and set a date for a public hearing on the redistricting issue.
1982
July 7, 1982-Itasca County Sheriff’s Department dispatcher Michael McKeever has been suspended again. The dispatcher received notice of the suspension July 2. McKeever won a decision reinstating him with back wages following his dismissal on Dec. 18, 1981.
July 7, 1982-Tornado touchdowns were unofficially reported over the Fourth of July weekend north of Squaw Lake and at Swan River.
July 11, 1982-Dr. Phil Anderson, president of Arrowhead Community College, was appointed a member of the National Commission on Small/Rural Community Colleges.
July 11, 1982-In a one-day special session, the Minnesota Legislature approved an emergency jobs and economic development package for the Iron Range.
1992
July 8, 1992-The local campaign for H. Ross Perot had 300 of the 1,000 outstate signatures to put the Texan on the Minnesota Presidential Ballot.
July 8, 1992-Gov. Arne Carlson named Robert T. Kelly, M.D., Grand Rapids, to his new Minnesota Health Care Commission.
July 12, 1992-A fatal accident last December on Highway 2 near the Shallow Lake Road prompted Harold Balsiger and the Shallow-Sand Lake Association to do something about what they call a “very hazardous highway.”
July 12, 1992-In soil borings to prove or disprove the presence of oil in lands affected by the March 5, 1991, oil spill near Grand Rapids, oil was found in the soil to the west of the new road built to reach the containment cell where other oiled soil was temporarily stored.
2002
July 3, 2002-Lillian Ruhl, 84, Grand Rapids, was killed in a car-pedestrian accident in Pine River.
July 3, 2002-An Itasca County grand jury charged Brett Lessard, 24, with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Angela Joyce Aho.
July 7, 2002-Enbridge Energy Partners incurred a pipeline leak on the system’s 34-inch crude oil pipeline near Pincherry Road in Cohasset. About 3,000 to 5,000 barrels of crude oil spilled in a remote marsh area. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency ordered a burn off.
July 10, 2002-Line 4 is back on line. That’s the news from Enbridge Energy Partners as the pipeline was returned to service after a spill in Cohasset. It is operating at a reduced pressure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.