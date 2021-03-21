1901
March 23, 1901-The shooting tournament for the Hirschy Trophy in Grand Rapids was won by Superior, Wis.
March 23, 1901-A large farmland deal was closed when 90,000 acres of land in Aitkin and Itasca counties were sold to Iowa capitalists for $270,000. The land will immediately be placed on the market.
1911
March 22, 1911-John Barrett and Fred Star were arrested on arson charges. They are accused if setting fire to a Bovey business block.
March 22, 1911-Frank E. Higgins, self-styled “sky pilot of the lumberjacks,” who has given Deer River an unenviable reputation by stating the lumberjacks were “drugged and robbed” with his tales of lumberjacks to people in the eastern portion of the United States.
1921
March 23, 1921-A moonshine still was found in the cellar of a home in Calumet.
March 23, 1921-A new clubhouse for the McVeigh-Dunn American Legion Post in Grand Rapids is a strong probability.
March 23, 1921-A train wreck dumped a large load of logs in Bowstring Creek.
1931
March 25, 1931-Edward Wilson, the last Civil War veteran living in Grand Rapids, died.
March 25, 1931-S.E. Heller, who is principal at Grand Rapids High School, has purchased the Grand Theater in Grand Rapids.
March 25, 1931-Itasca County will have an exhibit at the annual outdoor show in Chicago, Ill.
1941
March 19, 1941-The warehouse building of the Grand Rapids Creamery Co., one of the oldest business buildings in Grand Rapids, was destroyed by fire.
March 19, 1941-Hilda Hogue, tried for killing her common law husband, George Waisanen, by shooting him with a rifle on Jan. 30, was acquitted by a district grand jury.
March 19, 1941-Frank Billock, 59, well-known Grand Rapids citizen, died.
March 19, 1941-Mrs. Orland Bailey of Nashwauk died in the blizzard that was around the state while travelling between Crookston and Grand Forks, N.D.
1951
March 22, 1951-A discussion of the preliminary survey and report on a lang-range park and recreation plan for Grand Rapids was conducted.
March 22, 1951-Pfc. Thomas Humphrey, Bovey, was killed in Korea.
March 22, 1951-Various organizations in Grand Rapids will determine whether or not they wish to participate in the program of a community youth commission in Grand Rapids.
March 22, 1951-John Spellacy was elected president of the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber of Commerce.
March 22, 1951-Consideration of a plan to provide jail space, a sheriff’s office and living quarters and garage space for storing department cars and equipment was recommended to the Itasca County commissioners.
March 22, 1951-Nils R. Stenborg is now managing Arneson’s Brownbill Shoe Store in Grand Rapids.
March 22, 1951-Chester L. Taylor, manager and part owner of Arneson’s Brownbill Shoe Store for more than 10 years, will open his own store in Grand Rapids next month.
1961
March 20, 1961-Minnesota Viking professional football general manager Bert Rose and coach Norm Van Brocklin will meet with local businessmen and football fans at a Grand Rapids breakfast meeting.
March 20, 1961-Leasing of a state-owned wood processing plant at Deer River to an Iowa firm is expected to provide employment for up to 50 persons. Manchester Industries of Manchester, Iowa, will sign a lease for the property soon.
March 23, 1961-Greenway junior Mary Kay Mader typed an errorless paper at 82 words a minute to win the regional championship in an accuracy typing contest at St. Paul.
March 23, 1961-A Jones and Laughlin Steel Corp. plan to process lean ore will be placed in operation at Calumet in June.
March 23, 1961-Airman 1/C Forest Lee Weekley, 24, Deer River, was killed in an automobile accident near Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.
1971
March 18, 1971-James Boedicker of Raleigh, N.C., will join the North Central Agricultural Experiment Station research staff on April 1, as agricultural engineer.
March 18, 1971-A hearing on the proposed annexation of the McKinney Lake area will be conducted April 27.
March 18, 1971-Darrol Schmidt of Marble will receive the Eagle Award, the top award in Boy Scouts.
March 22, 1971-Patricia Schultz, 14, a Deer River eighth grader, won the Itasca County Spelling Contest.
March 22, 1971-Sharp criticism of Gov. Wendell Anderson’s massive $3 billion tax proposal was made by state Rep. John W. Johnson, a Conservative and assistant House majority leader from South Minneapolis during the Itasca County Republican Convention in Grand Rapids.
1981
March 19, 1981-A 60-foot wooden bridge on County Road 11 suffered at least $5,000 worth of damage in a fire. The bridge is located one mile south of U.S. Highway 2 east of Deer River and runs over the Willow River.
March 19, 1981-Arvid Martin, Marble, was hired by the Itasca County Board to fill the vacant Civil Defense director position in the county.
March 19, 1981-The Marble Police Department and the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department are investigating an apparent domestic dispute which ended with Darryl Anderson, 32, of Pengilly being shot by his 14-year-old son. Anderson is in satisfactory condition.
March 19, 1981-More than 50 relatives and friends gathered to honor Anna Wang of Grand Rapids on her 101st birthday.
1991
March 20, 1991-Grand Rapids Township Supervisor Dorothy Pollard said she was concerned with expediency and with taking care of the people living in the township when she voted for placing contaminated soil adjacent to the oil spill site near Itasca Community College. The township board voted 2-1 to store the oily soil near the spill location.
March 20, 1991-Grand Rapids High School senior Jeff Smith qualified in the Senate for the National Student Congress in Illinois.
March 20, 1991-Some of the North Central Experiment Station’s fields affected by the March 3 oil spill will never be the same again, according to station superintendent Robert Nyvall.
March 24, 1991-The trial will soon open for the woman and two men charged with robbing the Calumet branch of the Itasca State Bank on Dec. 12, 1990.
March 24, 1991-The DNR is optimistic that environmental damage from the March 3 oil spill will remain minimal.
2001
March 21, 2001-The school board in Grand Rapids voted to eliminate 22.5 positions were eliminated and 34 teachers were terminated or had their time reduced.
March 21, 2001-Gil McNaughton, the former dance director at the Reif Center, was dismissed after a difference in management styles. He had been in the position since August 2000.
March 21, 2001-Downtown buildings at the corners of Highways 169 and 2 have been leveled, leaving wide open spaces and a clear view of Central School. The Minnesota Department of Transportation project will allow room for turning lanes.
March 25, 2001-A Hibbing man, formerly from Cook, accused of murdering two Itasca County residents on March 20, made his first appearance in court. Gene William Carpenter, 33, has been charged with one count of second degree murder and two counts of kidnapping in connection with the death of Mark Irwin Place Jr. 52, of Keewatin. Charges are pending against Carpenter in Kanabec County in connection with the death of his wife’s twin sister, Tammy Lee Olson, 33, also of Keewatin. Place was Olson’s boyfriend.
March 25, 2001-Two Itasca County men were killed in a one-vehicle accident near Effie. The victims are Tayve John Bloch, 20, rural Bigfork, and Patrick Michael Cleath, 21, rural Marcell.
2011
March 20, 2011-A power outage struck the city of Grand Rapids and the surrounding area, leaving approximately 7,000 Grand Rapids Public Utilities customers without power for a little more than six hours. It brought business to a halt for the day.
March 20, 2011-The numbers for the 2000 Census were released showing that in Grand Rapids alone the population leaped from 7,764 to 10,869, an increase of close to 40 percent. The increase is due to the annexation that tripled the land mass of the city.
March 20, 2011-Shyla Weston, 11, of Calumet is a winner in the first ever Disney Magic of Healthy Living Essay Contest. She earns a trip, along with her family, to Walt Disney World.
March 23, 2011-After a 19-month process, the Grand Rapids School Board voted to approve the contracts for teachers of Education Minnesota Local 1314 for the 2009-10 and 2010-11 school years.
March 23, 2011-The two metering current transformers which failed at the LaPrairie substation causing a six-hour power outage have been sent out for failure analysis. They are six years old and typically have a lifespan of 30 to 40 years.
