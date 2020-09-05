1900
Sept. 8, 1900-Henry Truelson, Duluth, was nominated for Congress by the Populist Convention at St. Cloud and the Democratic Convention at Aitkin.
Sept. 8, 1900-As a result of the forfeited tax sale and the stand taken by Auditor Farrell in insisting that all the back taxes be paid before real estate would be safe from forfeiture, Itasca County bids fair to be soon out of debt.
1910
Sept. 7, 1910-Residents of so-called Indian territory in northern Minnesota are becoming almost desperate of some phrases of the attempts by the federal government, working in conjunction with the anti-saloon league to enforce the provisions of the old Chippewa treaty prohibiting the sale of liquor. The action of the government gives an impression northern Minnesota is peopled with blanketed Indians and renegade whites.
Sept. 7, 1910-There have been reports from outside sources that Grand Rapids is on the eve of a big boom and that the population of the village will be more than doubled in the next two years.
Sept. 7, 1910-Special government agents shut down the Boston Grande Saloon in Grand Rapids for introducing liquor into “closed territory.” A.M. Johnson is proprietor.
Sept. 7, 1910-George M. Blasing, formerly of Deer River, will open a drug store in Grand Rapids.
Sept. 7, 1910-James Shaughnessy, 6, drowned while fishing in the Sandy River.
1920
Sept. 8, 1920-One of the last townships in Itasca County to pass from the possession of the Indians to the white man was Bustitown. The township received its name from the old Indian chief who made his home in the township so many years, Chief Busticogan of the Chippewas.
Sept. 8, 1920-Two farmers living in the neighborhood of the south end of Big Bowstring Lake have filed claims against Itasca County alleging that the improper handling of a dam built to correct the faults of a county ditch caused their lands to be overflowed during the seasons of 1917 and 1918. The two farmers are Martin Swenson and Paul Thompson.
1930
Sept. 10, 1930-A game warden was called to settle a dispute between Indians in the vicinity of Mud Lake and the Wolford brothers of Crosby. The brothers had built a rice harvester which they were attempting to use on Mud Lake to gather wild rice. The Indians strenuously objected. The brothers were told they could not use the machine in Minnesota.
Sept. 10, 1930-Grand Rapids can now lay claim to possession of the largest neon sign anywhere in northern Minnesota. This is the new sign erected on the smoke stack of the Blandin Paper Co.
Sept. 10, 1930-Leonard Hendrickson, 26, Marble, was killed at the Trumbull Mine in an accident.
Sept. 10, 1930-William Gausewitz, 67, prominent resident of Hill City and outstanding in politics in Aitkin and Steele counties and elsewhere, died.
Sept. 10, 1930-The First National Bank of Grand Rapids has purchased the Itasca County State Bank in Grand Rapids.
1940
Sept. 4, 1940-Arvid Leppola of Cloverdale, north of Nashwauk, who was injured in an auto crash near Effie that took the life of Fred Clark, died.
Sept. 4, 1940-Itasca County 4-H Club members proved again their ability in competition at the state fair. Clarissa Demarais, Bovey, Margaret Dickovich, Keewatin, and Patsy Schultz of the Woodview 4-H Club all won grand championships.
Sept. 4, 1940-The Inger Road, extending from Highway 46 at Cutfoot Sioux to Inger, has been completed.
Sept. 4, 1940-Enrollment in schools in Grand Rapids showed a sharp increase over the last year. There are 1,694 children who entered the five schools in Grand Rapids, compared to 1,634 last year.
1950
Sept. 7, 1950-Itasca County voters will name candidates for only three county offices at the primary election.
Sept. 7, 1950-The handsome Remer Theater was opened C.R. Johnson is manager.
Sept. 7, 1950-A long-range program to develop a modern and complete recreation area in Grand Rapids is taking shape on a hill west of Highway 38 near McKinney Lake. The McVeigh-Dunn American Legion Post is the organization behind the project.
Sept. 7, 1950-Harold Van Dusen, publisher of the Bovey Press, has sold his property to Mr. and Mrs. Kent Bixby of Handy, Neb.
1960
Sept. 6, 1960-Two persons were killed in a two-car collision three miles east of Grand Rapids on Highway 169. Dead are Andrew Kostelic, 71, Hibbing, and Mrs. Herbert Hillis, 75, Calumet.
Sept. 6, 1960-Mills Lumber Co. of Grand Rapids has leased the state-owned plant of the Arrowhead Canning Co. for building prefabricated units.
Sept. 6, 1960-Mr. and Mrs. Rex Sackett have purchased Mack’s Hamburger Shack from Mr. and Mrs. Walter Schack of Grand Rapids.
Sept. 8, 1960-Finalists in the races for county commissioners from the Second and Fourth districts will be decided at the primary election Sept. 13.
1970
Sept. 3, 1970-Contracts totaling $3,399,162 were awarded for construction of a new high school in Grand Rapids.
Sept. 3, 1970-Five new instructors are at Itasca Community College this fall. They are Dave Hrouda, Marilyn K. Mason, Don Millman, Ken Popkin and Kevin V. Jones.
Sept. 7, 1970-Fire hazard in this area has now reached the critical stage, according to district forester B.C. Ahlm.
1980
Sept. 4, 1980-Mississippi Headwaters Board members headed for Walker cautiously optimistic about prospects that the U.S. Department of the Interior may be willing to accept local and state control over 400 miles of the Upper Mississippi River.
Sept. 4, 1980-District Court Judge John Spellacy suggested to the county board that the question of financing a new Itasca County Jail be placed before the voters of Itasca County.
Sept. 8, 1980-Rumors have been sweeping Grand Rapids identifying at least three residents who have reportedly pocketed $8,000 each after reaching the top of a pyramid game.
Sept. 8, 1980-Three resolutions passed by the Mississippi Headwaters Board virtually assure that the National Park Service will accept the MHB plan for local protection and control of the Upper Mississippi River.
Sept. 8 1980-Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Itasca State Bank of Grand Rapids were conducted.
1990
Sept. 5, 1990-The Bass Brook and Grand Rapids fire departments were highly praised for their efforts to avert a disaster which could have occurred when a railroad car derailed. The Burlington Northern car tipped and lost a 34,000-gallon propane tank which rolled to a stop near the edge of Highway 2 east of Cohasset.
Sept. 5, 1990-David Sylvander, 41, Ball Club, was ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation. He is facing two charges of second degree murder.
Sept. 9, 1990-Citing such reasons as “stressful confrontations between the county board and department heads,” the need for professional management, and the”need to separate management from policy making,” District 4 Commissioner Robert Loscheider will suggest that the Itasca County Board consider an alternative form of county governance.
2000
Sept. 6, 2000-UPM-Kymmene has decided to create a North American Service Center in the Chicago area. It will require some functions at the Grand Rapids UPM/Blandin Paper Co. plant to be relocated.
Sept. 6, 2000-The Cohasset City Council has kept a promise to return the city budget to the 1999 budget level. The council has established a $2 million tax levy for the 2001 budget year, a $3 million reduction.
Sept. 10, 2000-The Hill City City Council verbally agreed to give Quadna Lodge $500,000 over a 15-year period in Tax Increment Finance assistance through a tax rebate.
2010
Sept. 5, 2010-After a closed session which lasted more than two hours, addressing preliminary consideration of allegations of charges against an employee and discussion of threatened litigation, the Cohasset City Council voted to terminate the employment of Deputy Clerk-Treasurer Doris LaShomb.
Sept. 5, 2010-Robert Ward, a lifelong resident of Grand Rapids, announced his candidacy for mayor.
Sept. 8, 2010-A Hill City teen-ager and two Hill City area juveniles have been charged with felony third degree burglary in connection with a burglary at the Mississippi Landing in Jacobson.
