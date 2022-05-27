1902
April 26, 1902-A delegation of students from 1902
May 31, 1902-Itasca County will make an elaborate display of agricultural products for exhibit at the state fair.
May 31, 1902-The second annual commencement of Grand Rapids Central High School has come and gone. Jarvis Partridge was the lone graduate.
May 31, 1902-Surveyors started this week platting the new town of Nashwauk.
1912
May 29, 1912-Itasca Paper Co. in Grand Rapids has finished work on its chimney, the tallest in northern Minnesota at 208 feet.
May 29, 1912-Itasca County will take advantage at once of the opportunities which the Elwell Law affords. Village, town and county officials will meet to lay out Lateran roadways for the county.
1922
May 31, 1922-Jesse Anthony, clerk at the Pokegama Hotel, has secured a wireless radio and has accepted the task of getting it in shape for use. It is the first radio in the community.
1932
June 1, 1932-Martin H. Madson, a well-known and highly-respected citizen of Grand Rapids and father of Sheriff Elmer Madson, died.
June 1, 1932-Andrew Backlund, 24, rural Cohasset, died in a farm accident on the Fred Heinrich farm west of Cohasset.
1942
May 27, 1942-George Campbell, 20, Lawrence Lake, died when he accidentally shot himself while driving a tractor.
May 27, 1942-Alton Rosvold, 21, died when he was crushed in a ore elevator at the Galbraith Mine Washing Plant near Nashwauk.
1952
May 29, 1952-The Grand Rapids Junior Chamber of Commerce voted not to host a potato festival this year.
May 29, 1952-Sixteen property owners on Fourth Street between Third Avenue East and the junction of Highways 169 and 2 have convinced the state highway department that the street should be 60 feet wide instead of 50. The group paid $3,572.26 to village treasurer Gertrude Montague, its share of the additional cost of widening the street.
1962
May 28, 1962-Katherine Paine, Grand Rapids High School junior, has placed second in the annual essay contest sponsored by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.
May 28, 1962-Sally M. Ahola is the valedictorian of the Class of 1962 at Greenway High School. John Wirtanen is the salutatorian.
Ed. note: There was no June 1, 1962, edition available.
1972
May 29, 1972-Some 420 seniors, along with administrators and teaches, parents and relatives and friends will be at the IRA Arena for the 73rd annual commencement program of Grand Rapids High School.
June 1, 1972-Mrs. Kenneth M. Melquist has been named as postmaster of Jacobson.
June 1, 1972-High-intensity development of the south corridor of Grand Rapids along Highway 169 South received another major impetus with the announcement of plans to construct a 100-room motel complex on a recently purchased parcel of land on Highway 169.
1982
May 26, 1982-Marlys J. (Marcy) Gobell, a Grand Rapids High School counselor since 1969, and a leader in Mississippi Melodie Showboat and Performing Arts Council work, was appointed full-time communications director for District 318.
May 26, 1982-Itasca County District 3 County Commissioner George Predovich won’t run for re-election after 24 years.
May 30, 1982-Directors of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce passed a motion instructing President Harold Bjorklund to form a Tax Alert Committee.
1992
May 27, 1992-A second ice arena facility could best go hand-in-hand with the creation of a new softball field complex, the Grand Rapids City Council heard.
May 31, 1992-Up to 20 food service positions were eliminated in the district when the Greenway School Board voted to contract with Tahar, Inc., Minneapolis, to run the food service for the entire district.
May 31, 1992-The Itasca County Hospital Board passed a resolution recommending the sale of land adjacent to Itasca Medical Center for the building of a new clinic.
2002
May 26, 2002-A wanted fugitive hijacked an Itasca County woman’s car at gun point south of Marcell on Highway 38, but before an Itasca County Sheriff’s deputy could arrest 33-year-old Timothy Wayne Partlo, he shot and killed himself.
May 26, 2002-Saying he had lost “the fire in his belly,” state Sen. Bob Lessard announced his retirement in Duluth.
May 26, 2002-The Forest History Center in Grand Rapids has escaped the veto pen of Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura when he signed a bill providing funding for the Forest History Center.
May 29, 2002-The Itasca County Board voted to allow the easterly portion of Grand Rapids Township to attach itself to Trout Lake Township.
