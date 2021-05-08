1901
May 11, 1901-A.P. Thwing, attorney, is the latest addition to the legal lights of Grand Rapids.
May 11, 1901-A.A. Chase was appointed the poundmaster in Grand Rapids.
May 11, 1901-C.P. Murphy, attorney of St. Paul, arrived in Grand Rapids with his family and will open a practice here.
1911
The May 10, 1911, edition of the Herald-Review was not available.
1921
May 11, 1921-Dedication ceremonies are planned for the big, new Deer River High School.
May 11, 1921-The newest plat of lakeshore property where lots are offered to the public has been placed on the market by Robert Loux of Taconite. The land is near the extreme southeast end of Pokegama Lake and will be known as East Wendigo Park.
May 11, 1921-John Peterson of Hill City was killed when he fell from the top of a pile driver near Marble.
May 11, 1921-Josef Kocecny, the Bohemian Violin Virtuoso, will appear in Grand Rapids.
1931
May 13, 1931-Possibility of a new bridge across the Mississippi River on Leland Avenue in Grand Rapids was announced.
May 13, 1931-Work of constructing a new residence for the superintendent at the North Central School of Agriculture will start at once.
May 13, 1931-Contrary to a theory held by many people, Itasca County benefits financially by having as part of the population at the county jail federal prisoners sent here.
May 13, 1931-Mrs. George Arscott, pioneer resident of Grand Rapids, died.
May 13, 1931-Charles William Haigh, Itasca County pioneer from Goodland, died.
1941
May 7, 1941-The first issue of Grand Rapids Jubilee wooden nickels will be on the market soon.
May 7, 1941-In a decision handed down by the Minnesota Supreme Court, Dominic Emanuel of Keewatin was confirmed in his election as village trustee.
May 7, 1941-William H. Plummer of Coleraine, superintendent of the Morrison Mine at Coleraine, was named general superintendent of the Canisteo District for the Oliver Iron Mining Co.
1951
May 10, 1951-A Grand Rapids youth was arrested on a federal charge following his March 19 refusal to comply with the Army induction routine in Minneapolis.
May 10, 1951-A survey to determine what areas adjacent to Grand Rapids should be included when the village incorporates was recommended to the Civic and Commerce Association.
May 10, 1951-C.K. Andrews, vice president and general manager of the Blandin Paper Co. in Grand Rapids, was elected to the board of directors of the Minnesota Power and Light Co.
May 10, 1951-Cohasset residents jammed the school auditorium to honor Earl Comstock who is retiring after 40 years of service to School District 1.
May 10, 1951-County commissioners agreed to proceed with plans for construction of a new jail and jailer’s quarters in connection with the new courthouse.
May 10, 1951-Pvt. Charles F. Wittstruck, Grand Rapids, was wounded in action in Korea.
May 10, 1951-Agnes Peterson, who has been the Herald-Review rural reporter for the Spang community since 1922, retired.
1961
May 8, 1961-A.L. LaFreniere, 81, former newspaper publisher at Grand Rapids, Deer River and Northome, died in his Hibbing home.
May 11, 1961-Seven foreign employees of the U.S. Information Agency will have a first-hand look at life in this area. North Grange of Ball Club is host for the seven.
May 11, 1961-Dallas Cowboys officials examined summer training camp facilities at Grand Rapids. Tex Schramm and Tom Landry of the new professional football team were in town.
1971
May 6, 1971-A total of $5,000 was granted by the county board to the fair board for work on development and maintenance of the fairgrounds, with additional parking being a major aspect of that work.
May 6, 1971-Grand Rapids will annex the McKinney Lake area. Councilmen voted for a resolution which will establish an ordinance annexing the area north of the village.
May 10, 1971-Plans for making available long-term financing for upgrading tourism facilities were explained at the annual Chamber of Commerce Businessman-Resorter Dinner.
May 10, 1971-Charles W. Latvala, pioneer civic leader and businessman of Nashwauk, died at age 89.
1981
May 7, 1981-Fourth District County Commissioner Margaret Matalamaki was named to the Charles K. Blandin Foundation Board of Trustees.
May 7, 1981-A resolution was passed which will result in a tribute to deceased County Commissioner George Orlovich. The resolution allows a memorial in the form of a flag which will be flown 24 hours a day at the courthouse grounds.
May 11, 1981-The Itasca County Family YMCA received a grant of $21,930 from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board.
May 11, 1981-Announcement of the official chartering of the North Star Chapter Sweet Adelines, Inc., took place.
May 11, 1981-Clifford W. Niemi, general superintendent of U.S. Steel’s Minnesota Ore Operations since January 1975, has been appointed director of engineering for the company’s Resource Development Group, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa.
1991
May 8, 1991-Ed Washburn of Grand Rapids won $10,000 on a Minnesota lottery ticket.
May 8, 1991-Despite the objections of numerous parents and teachers to the rotation of the district’s elementary principals, the District 318 School Board approved the concept.
May 12, 1991-An analysis of the piece of pipeline which failed March 3, shows a small crack adjacent to a welded longitudinal seam grew to cause a major oil spill. The crack occurred before the section of pipeline was installed and placed into operation in 1967.
May 12, 1991-Burglars took the safe from Madden’s Dutch Room.
2001
May 9, 2001-Employees at the Grand Rapids Area Library have filed an intent to strike after negotiations conducted locally failed to resolve issues.
May 9, 2001-The Grand Rapids City Council has decided the City Hall should stay downtown and not move into an office building owned by UPM/Blandin Paper Co. located on the south side of the Mississippi River.
May 13, 2001-When Aaron Wenger came to Itasca Community College in the early 1980s to teach engineering, the program had four students. Next fall, when the academic year begins, it is estimated that there will be more than 100 students enrolled.
May 13, 2001-Allen Gilbertson was honored as the 2001 Citizen of the Year.
2011
May 8, 2011-The Minnesota DNR and the USDA Forest Service have proposed a bridge in replacement of the current culvert where Wabana Creek meets with County Road 49, as well as a fish ladder at Wabana Dam a little more than a quarter mile upstream of the road. The reason for the proposed project is to allow fish, such as walleye and northern pike, to migrate upstream into Wabana Lake. However, there is strong community opposition to the project.
May 11, 2011-John T. Hohlen, 66, Hill City, died in a two-car head-on collision near Hill City on Highway 169.
May 11, 2011-Visitors to Grand Rapids now will be treated to a new welcome sign as they enter from the south on Highway 169.
May 11, 2011-Level Three sexual offenders looking to move into the Grand Rapids city limits now have a very limited area in which they may reside. The Grand Rapids City Council approved an ordinance regulating where sexual offenders and sexual predators may reside within the city limits.
May 11, 2011-For the third time in five years, the Grand Rapids FFA Chapter has taken first place in two different categories at the 82nd annual Minnesota State FFA Competition in the Twin Cities.
