1902
April 26, 1902-A delegation of students from Central School returned victorious from Bemidji after winning a spelling contest. Contesting pupils from Grand Rapids were Ada Kremer, Della Yancey, Mamie Sherry, Carrie Dinwoodie and Jarvis Partridge.
1912
April 24, 1912-It is expected that Warba will receive 50 new families. The 1911 potato crop there was enormous and prospects for the season are inviting.
April 24, 1912-An outline of the roads that will be built in northern Minnesota if the Elwell Law is declared constitutional by the Supreme Court was given.
1922
April 26, 1922-Margaret Peterson, an Aitkin County school teacher, was found dead in the woods between Ball Bluff and Mississippi Landing. She died from exposure.
April 26, 1922-Seth Carpenter, 95, one of the last surviving old-time pioneers of northeastern Itasca County, died.
1932
April 27, 1932-There is no longer a Leland Avenue in Grand Rapids. Upon action by the village council, the street which extends from Crystal Lake on the north through Grand Rapids and across the Mississippi River and on out over Highway 35, will be known as Pokegama Avenue.
April 27, 1932-A writ to compel the redistricting of county commissioner districts in Itasca County was denied in district court.
April 27, 1932-Charles Huss, 57, county custodian for many years and well-known citizen, died.
1942
April 22, 1942-President Roosevelt, by executive order, has turned over to the U.S. Army the motor repair shops built and operated by the Civilian Conservation Corps, including the shops in Grand Rapids.
April 22, 1942-Greenway High School won the state debating title. Members of the Greenway team are Phillip Dutter and John Spellacy.
April 22, 1942-The new J.C. Penney store will open in Grand Rapids on April 23.
1952
April 24, 1952-Minnesota Gov. C. Elmer Anderson spoke in Grand Rapids.
April 24, 1952-Itasca Junior College debaters won the Upper Midwest Junior College Tournament at Minneapolis. Burton Wyss and Jack Davies captured the trophy.
1962
April 23, 1962-District Court Judge John J. Hadler of International Falls will end his career on the bench April 30.
April 23, 1962-A parade with more than 70 units will be a highlight of the Eighth District Veterans of Foreign Wars Loyalty Day observance and encampment in Grand Rapids.
Ed. note: The April 27, 1962 edition was not available.
1972
April 24, 1972-Adolph Anderson, Grand Rapids, was honored by Minnesota Izaak Waltons with the organization’s highest state honor, Distinguished Conservationist.
April 24, 1972-A Cass Lake man will be arraigned on charges of second degree murder, manslaughter and aggravated assault who is a suspect in the beating death of Louis Wilson, 51, Ball Club, and injuries to two others. The incident occurred in a Ball Club residence.
April 27, 1972- A public meeting designed to give a “fair and impartial airing of all aspects” of the proposed Days High Landing Dam will be conducted in Grand Rapids.
April 27, 1972-Douglas J. Cloud, 24, Cass Lake, was arraigned on charges of second degree murder and aggravated assault. He is charged with the murder of Louis Wilson of Ball Club.
1982
April 21, 1982-Ninth District Court Justice John A. Spellacy was removed from hearing the Audie Lynn Fox murder trial on order from the Minnesota Supreme Court. In addition, jury selection began for the trial.
April 25, 1982-Superintendent James E. Sauter will recommend budget cuts totaling $897,977 at a school board meeting in Grand Rapids.
April 25, 1982-The Grand Rapids Public Utilities Commission has entered into a six-year contract with Minnesota Power to supply the municipal power company with electricity.
April 25, 1982-Ninth Judicial Court Justice John Spellacy has appointed attorney James H. Hendrickson as a special prosecutor and assistant county attorney in connection with alleged criminal activity on the part of one or more conservation officers employed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources near Bigfork on April 6, 1982. The case is about an alleged illegal use of a firearm complaint.
1992
April 22, 1992-A federal judge approved a decree which settled a lawsuit brought against The Bergquist Co. for alleged discrimination against American Indians. The suit was brought by Willa R. Wakonabo, rural Inger, who complained about racial slurs being made by supervisory employees against her at the Inger plant of the Minnesota company.
April 22, 1992-Chippewa spiritual leader and medicine man James “Jimmy” Jackson, 78, died from cancer. The Bass Brook resident was well known throughout Indian communities in the United States and Canada for his concern for the spiritual well-being of all people.
April 22, 1992-Aaron Gangl, 9, Nashwauk, died after falling off and being run over by a tractor driven by a Goodland man.
April 26, 1992- The Greenway school district will close Philip Murray Elementary School in Bovey.
2002
April 21, 2002-Brett Lessard, 24, International Falls, son of State Sen. Bob Lessard , was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Angela Joyce Aho, 20, in his Grand Rapids home. Lessard alleges his gun accidentally dislodged killing the Cohasset woman in his home while he was posing for a photography assignment.
April 24, 2002-Bail was lowered and posted for Brett Lessard who is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, who was released from the Itasca County Jail. He is the son of State Sen. Bob Lessard of International Falls.
April 24, 2002-After five years of no home track meets, the Webb LaBeau Track at Grand Rapids High School was inaugurated with its first track meet. Winning the first race on the new track was the Thunderhawk 4 x 800 relay consisting of Lindsay Makinen, Laura Makinen, Angela Baird and Jessica Goeden.
April 24, 2002-Acting Assistant Police Chief Leigh Serfling and Officer Jim Martinetto are the new division commanders for the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.