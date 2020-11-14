1900
Nov. 17, 1900-A total of 80 million feet of standing timber was sold for $400,000 at an auction in St. Paul.
Nov. 17, 1900-Henry Hughes and Co. has opened a new general store in the Powers Building.
Nov. 17, 1900-The Itasca County Board decided to abolish wolf bounties in the county. The reason is state appropriation is insufficient to allow it to pay its share of such bounties, which has resulted in making the county the commonwealth’s creditor to the extent of $700 or $800.
Nov. 17, 1900-Itasca County Attorney J.R. Donohue, who was defeated for re-election by C.L. Pratt by six votes, has filed a contest and a recount of the vote of the county will probably be necessary.
1910
Nov. 16, 1910-The U.S. government ordered that no more liquor be shipped into the so-called Indian territory. Grand Rapids is on the list. Citizens all over the affected territory are up in arms.
Nov. 16, 1910-The Skovgaard Concert Party, consisting of Axel Skovgaard, violinist, Alice McClung, pianist, and May Warner, soprano,will appear at Grand Rapids High School.
1920
Editor’s note: The front page of the Nov. 17, 1920, edition of the Herald-Review is not on file.
Nov. 17, 1920-An attempt was made to rob the Hill City Cooperative office. A 12-year-old boy was arrested.
1930
Nov. 19, 1930-L. Redding, owner and proprietor of Redding’s Cafe in Grand Rapids, dropped dead on the street while taking his usual evening walk.
Nov. 19, 1930-Four people were killed in Itasca County woods and one was seriously injured in hunting accidents. Dead are Roger Engelking, 18, Northome, Hilding Olson, Kimball, Fora Leola Steelman, Minneapolis, and Carl Youngstrom, 21, St. Paul.
1940
Nov. 13, 1940-Blinding snow sweeping from the northwest with a wind which at times reached a velocity of 50 to 60 miles per hour brought the worst storm in the history of Minnesota weather stations.
Nov. 13, 1940-Itasca County will have another village if the people living in the territory in and near Squaw Lake vote favorably on the proposal.
Nov. 13, 1940-Don Meyers, Itasca Junior College student, is the first member of the class in aviation to get in his required hours and fly solo.
Nov. 13, 1940-The final Itasca County voting figures show the heaviest vote ever cast.
1950
Nov. 16, 1950-Ben Hafar, Wendigo farmer, was elected to fill the unexpired term of the late Fair Board president, Chris Erickson..
Nov. 16, 1950-Yulah Brink of White Oak and William and Elmer Smith of Pokegama were named Outstanding 4-H Club members of Itasca County.
Nov. 16, 1950-Arrangements for moving the Bigfork Library from the basement of the village hall to a room in the Bigfork High School were completed.
Nov. 16, 1950-Oliver Iron Mining Co. will open a new mine in the Coleraine area early this winter, to be known as the King Mine.
Nov. 16, 1950-The annexation petition designed to transfer several areas from School District 1 (Grand Rapids) to School District 2 (Greenway) and one area from District 2 to District 1, was rejected by the Itasca County Board.
1960
Nov. 14, 1960-An ex-Grand Rapids man, Edward W. Aiton, has been named assistant administrator of programs of the Extension Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C.
Nov. 14, 1960-Charges of second degree manslaughter were filed in justice court against a deer hunter who shot and killed his brother-in-law in thick woods 35 miles north of Nashwauk. Charged is Harold Engberg, rural Braham, Minn., who shot and killed Orin Levine, 47, Stanchfield. Three others were injured in accidents in Itasca County.
Nov. 17, 1960-No trace has been found of the young gunman who robbed a Nashwauk service station of $300 and commandeered a police car for his escape.
Nov. 17, 1960-The Rev. and Mrs. D.R. Troutman arrived in Grand Rapids to assume pastoral work of the First Church of God.
Nov. 17, 1960-Harold Engberg of Braham, charged with the accidental shooting death of Orin Levine of Stanchfield while deer hunting, was released on $3,000 cash bond.
1970
Nov. 12, 1970-Detailed procedures for handling bad weather problems in District 318 schools were outlined at a school board meeting.
Nov. 12, 1970-M.K. (Dutch) Cragun will contest the election of Bill Walker as state representative from Legislative District 58A in Cass and Itasca counties.
Nov. 12, 1970-Mary Louise Anschutz, 101, died Nov. 11, at her home in Jacobson.
Nov. 16, 1970-Fair board president B.C. Ahlm of Warba and director William Radueg of Grand Rapids were re-elected to the fair board.
Nov. 16, 1970-Coleraine and Bovey residents interested in the possible merger of the two villages will meet Nov. 18.
Nov. 16, 1970-Julian Hoshal, a former Calumet resident, has been named director of campus relations at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Nov. 16, 1970-Dedication of the new Itasca Day Activity Center playground in Coleraine was conducted.
Nov. 16, 1970-The old Rapids feed mill building on Pokegama Avenue at the railroad tracks will be torn down.
1980
Nov. 13, 1980-Victory was celebrated by about 200 people who heard United Way Campaign Chairman Harold Zigmund announce that the 1980 United Way goal of about $67,300 was passed by $21,000 or more.
Nov. 13, 1980-Two hunting-related deaths were reported in Itasca County. Dan Nielsen, 29, Brooklyn Park, Minn., was accidentally shot to death in the Swanson Corner area near the Snake Trail, north of Nashwauk. Kenneth M. LaBarre, 41, St. Paul, died of a heart attack while hunting in an area north of Highway 6 in the Bigfork area.
Nov. 13 1980-The Grand Rapids City Council established a new wage ordinance.
Nov. 13 1980-Joshua J. Barr, 6, rural Grand Rapids, drowned in Prairie Lake.
Nov. 17 1980-District 318’s School Board passed a resolution certifying the 1980 levy of $4,568,717.
Nov. 17 1980-Chlorinated water will no longer flow through the Public Utilities water pipes in Grand Rapids, at least for the time being. The Grand Rapids Public Utilities Commission voted to rescind the action they took earlier this year to place chlorine in the water, hoping the action would stop the complaints they had received about foul smelling, bad tasting water in some sections of the city.
1990
Nov. 14, 1990-Major loss projections predicted earlier appear to have disappeared in School District 318’s budget.
Nov. 14, 1990-City officials in Bovey broke ground for the new $243,000 water tower construction expected to begin next spring.
Nov. 18, 1990- “LaPrairie: The Road Back” has just come off the press and will be available locally. The book is a history of LaPrairie, published by the city of LaPrairie. Author is Dick Cain, Deer River area freelance writer.
Nov. 18, 1990-Timothy V. Marshall, 39, Grand Rapids, died of injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Highway 169 about one mile east of Calumet.
2000
Nov. 15, 2000-A box of Grand Rapids resident Lorraine Velander’s uncle Louis Clarke Cooper’s war souvenirs was found n Collier County, Fla., and given to Velander.
Nov. 15, 2000-Richard J. (Buzz) Guyer, 41, Taconite, was killed while working the Nos. 5 and 6 roll wrap area at Blandin Paper Co.
Nov. 15, 2000-The Grand Rapids City Council postponed answering whether it should establish a smoking ban to make public places smoke free until the city staff completes research enabling council members to now what other cities have done.
Nov. 19, 2000-A request for money, sent from the Grand Rapids City Council to the Public Utilities Commission was put on hold until the PUC can discuss the fund transfer with council members. The city council had requested a transfer of $750,000 from the PUC to the city’s general fund to help pay for construction of the new library.
2010
Nov. 14, 2010-An incident involving a Border Patrol agent on the Beltrami-Itasca county border has been determined to be unfounded.
Nov. 17, 2010-The public is now invited to weigh in on the Final Environmental Impact Statement for proposed expansion of Keewatin Taconite.
