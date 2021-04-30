1901
May 4, 1901-Bicyclists in Grand Rapids again are being warned not to ride on sidewalks.
May 4, 1901-Owing to the publishing of the delinquent tax list and other advertising matter this week, local news is crowded out of the Herald-Review.
1911
May 3, 1911-With the addition of three new cars that are expected this week, there will be a total of 14 cars owned and operated in the village.
May 3, 1911-Ralph Lane was burned to death in a fire at Ball Club which destroyed the 20-room hotel conducted by John Payne.
May 3, 1911-George Fraser of Duluth has rented the Ogegma Hotel at Pokegama Lake and will open to the public in a few days.
1921
May 4, 1921-Two new sites are being developed on Deer Lake. William Clark is building Pine Bay Resort near his farm home. Mr. Hesseldahl is building the other resort for which a name has not yet been selected.
May 4, 1921-W.E. Gilbertson, manager of Gilbertson Auto Service Co., announces the service of a daily bus service to Bigfork and vicinity.
May 4, 1921-P.H. Donaldson resigned as superintendent of the veneer factory in Grand Rapids.
May 4, 1921-After slugging Carl Schmiege, cashier of the Merchant and Miners State Bank of Coleraine, into unconsciousness, two armed bandits escaped with about $1,500 in cash.
May 4, 1921-Del Smith, Nashwauk boy who shot and killed a Northern Pacific mail clerk, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
1931
May 6, 1931-Plans are being completed for a summer camp for undernourished girls at the North Central School of Agriculture in Grand Rapids.
May 6, 1931-Frank T. Seaman, Deer River pioneer who had lived there for nearly 40 years, died.
May 6, 1931-Residents of the Bigfork Valley plan to protest abandonment of tracks by a railway company. They fear great reduction of values of real estate.
1941
April 30, 1941-The Itasca County Courthouse will present a changed appearance when a crew tears down a tower and dome which has adorned the building since its construction nearly a half century ago.
April 30, 1941-Sarah Cina, Itasca County home demonstration agent, has accepted an offer to work for Hennepin County.
April 30, 1941-Discussion for a new dam at Mud Lake, south of Ball Club, was conducted at a public hearing.
April 30, 1941-George Baker of Grand Rapids has purchased the resort on Bass Lake which has been operated for many years by his father.
1951
May 3, 1951-Three boys, weighing a total of 10 pounds, were receiving statewide attention in Itasca Memorial Hospital in Grand Rapids. Mrs. Earl LaBar of Nashwauk, 31, gave birth to the triplets. The boys are Gary Lee, Gerald Allen and Galen Claude.
May 3, 1951-Waldo Heino of Coleraine earned valedictorian honors for the Itasca Junior College graduating class this year. Richard Jones of Deer River and John Rydberg of Trout Lake were salutatorians.
May 3, 1951-The Boy Scouts will sell the 162-acre camp at Squaw Lake.
1961
May 1, 1961-Business manager Billy Bye of the Minnesota Vikings professional football team will address the Community Presbyterian Church Men’s Club.
May 1, 1961-Sweeping salary reductions and program curtailments were approved the Greenway School Board for the 1961-62 school year. A total of $315,000 will be cut, which board chairman Nick Krmpotich says the board is forced to make “because of the successful efforts of mining industry lobbyists to stop legislative authorization permitting the board to levy more funds locally.”
May 1, 1961-The Whitefish Lodge, a Wirt resort, was destroyed by fire. Owners are Mr. and Mrs. Joe Pondelic.
May 4, 1961-Vernon Sackett was elected commander of the McVeigh-Dunn American Legion Post.
May 4, 1961-Million-tree spring planting and timber stand improvement programs were approved by the Itasca County Board. Pine trees will be planted on 600 acres of county land.
1971
April 29, 1971-No action was taken on a request for annexation of the McKinney Lake addition.
April 29, 1971-Army Specialist 5 Robert L. Grussendorf, Grand Rapids, recently received the Bronze Star Medal in Vietnam.
May 3, 1971-The vacation of unused portions of old roads was one of the topics covered by the Itasca County Board.
1981
April 30, 1981-Jackie Rae Card, 7, rural Bovey, was killed in an automobile accident on County Road 7 in rural Bovey.
April 30, 1981-Kathryn Gilbert, 92, a longtime resident and daughter of Grand Rapids pioneers Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Gilbert, died.
April 30, 1981-Two jailers will be required to be on duty during most shifts, the Ad Hoc Jail Committee was told. The committee sought an answer to that question after learning that it would cost about $100,000 in salaries per year to hire additional jailers if the jail remodeling and expansion continues as planned.
May 4, 1981-The pilot of a light pontoon plane escaped with hardly a scratch when the engine of this plane failed on final approach to Lilly Lake and crashed into a wooded area in southeast Grand Rapids. Pilot Ernie Jacobson said the engine just quit.
May 4, 1981-Grand Rapids gave the Ruffed Grouse Society a $13,200 shot in the arm at a dinner at the Holiday Inn.
May 4, 1981-Grand Rapids dentist Dr. R.N. Lampi retired after 37 years.
1991
May 1, 1991-The Deer River Police Department and Itasca County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the theft of an estimated $15,000 cash and checks taken from the Deer River Holiday Station Store.
May 5, 1991-Grand Rapids City Council member Bruce Aiton turned in his resignation as he is moving out of town.
May 5, 1991-The Greenway School Board formed a committee which is now trying to negotiate a settlement for the departure of District 316 Superintendent Ron Maertens.
May 5, 1991-The Rev. Michael L. Eckert was installed as assistant pastor at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids.
2001
May 2, 2001-A new middle school is on its way to Grand Rapids and a fine arts center in Bigfork moves one step forward to completion as School District 318 voters approved a $15.7 million bond.
May 2, 2001-Dion Ray Staples 20, was killed by a hit-and-run driver when he was struck while walking on Highway 2 about one mile east of the county line between Cass and Itasca counties.
May 6, 2001-Construction is well underway for Noble Hall Field and Webb LeBeau Track. The $1.5 million project is scheduled for a 2002 completion.
2011
May 1, 2011-After the 2010 upset victory of political newcomer Chip Cravaack over longtime representative Jim Oberstar in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District, five individuals are exploring a run in the district for the DFL.
May 4, 2011-The Minnesota DNR released the draft supplemental environmental impact statement for modifications to Essar Steel Minnesota’s taconite mine and processing plant project near Nashwauk.
May 4, 2011-Itasca County is headed back to court with Living Word Bible Camp. Commissioners took no action to approve a proposed settlement with the camp.
May 4, 2011-School District 318 hired Steven Larson as the new chief financial officer.
