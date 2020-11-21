1900
Nov. 24, 1900-The long-planned consolidation of Northern Pacific and Great Northern railroads has been completed. James J. Hill will run the enterprise.
Nov. 24, 1900-Men are going into the northern Minnesota woods by the hundreds daily. The trains from below bring anywhere from 50 to 150 men every trip.
1910
Nov. 23, 1910-Mike Stupar was indicted for murder in the first degree. He is charged with the murder of George Glovich in a Calumet saloon on Oct. 9.
Nov. 23, 1910-Two moose were brought in from the vicinity of Frank Voigt’s camp on Wabana Lake. One was 1,100 pounds and the other weighed 1,000.
Nov. 23, 1910-Secretary Ballinger of the Interior Department said all Indian treaties must be lived up to until nullification or abrogated. He admits doubt of legal right as to expulsion of beer or the right to close up breweries in the so-called Indian territory of Minnesota.
Nov. 23, 1910-Guy Badger, 27, Montpelier, Vt., cousin of O.J. Niles, was killed near the Martin Dufficy farm on Pokegama Lake while hunting deer. His slayer has not been found.
1920
Nov. 24, 1920-The Rev. Thomas Hennebery has been assigned to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Rapids.
Nov. 24, 1920-Bonds were sold to the amount of $250,000 by the Itasca County Board to give the county an early start toward work on new roads.
1930
Nov. 26, 1930-The Blandin Paper Co. will add a new paper-making machine of large capacity to increase production by 50 percent. It should be completed by July 1, 1931.
Nov. 26, 1930-Lee Forsman, prominent Deer River farmer, along with sons Levi, 28, and William, 21, and companion Lawrence Strand, 20, Elbow Lake, drowned when their canoes overturned while crossing Crane Lake in St. Louis County. They were on a hunting trip.
1940
Nov. 20, 1940-Sheriff William Crisp and his deputies are searching the Hartley Lake area for the hunter or hunters who shot a fellow hunter and then ran away. Palmer Tuveng, Beltrami, Minn., is expected to recover form his wounds.
Nov. 20, 1940-Five young men from Itasca County will go to Fort Snelling as the first contingent to be inducted into a year of military service training since the draft registration. The men are Reino E. Kosela, Grand Rapids, Benjamin E, Patterson, Deer River, Peter L. Marinoff, Pengilly, Walter H. Blonshine, Grand Rapids, and Emil W. Jokinen, Bovey.
Nov. 20, 1940-H.F. Nelson, rector of Christ Memorial Episcopal Church in Grand Rapids, has accepted a call to a church in the Twin Cities area.
1950
Nov. 23, 1950-Two Itasca County boys drowned when they went through thin ice. Gerald White, 13, Bena, drowned in the Bowstring River near the bridge in Inger. James Guertin, 14, Cohasset, drowned in Little White Oak Lake.
Nov. 23, 1950-The Resort Associations Council of Minnesota organized in Grand Rapids. W.J. Madden of Brainerd is president.
Nov. 23, 1950-Tax levies in excess of $1 million were approved by the Itasca County Board.
1960
Nov. 21, 1960-John Pechonik, 22, Chisholm, was arraigned in Nashwauk Municipal Court and bound over to district court on a charge of robbery, first degree. He is charged with the armed robbery of a Nashwauk service station and handcuffed a policeman whose car he commandeered.
Nov. 21, 1960-Masked bandits who fired two shots into the ceiling of the Wirt Tavern on Halloween have been apprehended. Arrested was James Mayo, 25. Two others are in custody in Gillette, Wyo. They are Michal McCarrol, 21, and a juvenile, 17.
Nov. 21, 1960-Major proposals in seven fields were made to the Grand Rapids Planning Commission in the final phase of a comprehensive plan for Grand Rapids by Carl L. Gardner and Associates of Minneapolis.
Nov. 21, 1960-H.D. Horton, 84, editor of the Herald-Review from 1918 to 1945, died in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Nov. 24, 1960-Pedestrian underpasses beneath a landscaped railroad crossing on First Avenue West are proposed in a long-range plan for the central business district of Grand Rapids.
Nov. 24, 1960-Doris Danson of Splithand and Edward Schmidt of Drumbeater were named Itasca County’s Outstanding 4-H Girl and Boy.
Nov. 24, 1960-William E. Miller, 18, Remer, was killed in an automobile accident near Remer.
1970
Nov. 19, 1970-Election recounts in the Prahl-Hall race for state representative in District 58B and the Walker-Cragun race in District 58A have been scheduled.
Nov. 19, 1970-Total Community Development will have its second major town meeting Dec. 2.
Nov. 19, 1970-Sharon Rachunek of Goodland, Robert Anderson of LaPrairie-Midway, Larry Foix of Spang and Bradley Carlson of White Oak were hailed as the outstanding Itasca County 4-H members.
Nov. 23, 1970-Law enforcement authorities throughout the upper Midwest are still searching for the man who held up and robbed a Pokegama Lake woman.
1980
Nov. 20, 1980-It was disclosed that Itasca Memorial Hospital in Grand Rapids is running in the red and that deficit may increase to about $130,000 by Jan. 1, 1981.
Nov. 20, 1980-Tammy Beer and Dan Brown of Great River 4-H Club were named Itasca County’s outstanding 4-H members.
Nov. 20, 1980-Earl Hinegardner, 69, well-known retired Grand Rapids restaurant operator and businessman, died.
Nov. 20, 1980-Francis D. Brink, 52, prominent Deer River farmer, wild rice grower and implement dealer, was killed in a two-truck crash one-half mile east of Deer River on Highway 2.
Nov. 20, 1980-Miriam Cameron, a Deer River resident until four years ago, has written and published a book entitled, “Hello, I’m God, and I’m Here to Help You.”
Nov. 24, 1980-Lorna Schroeder and Arlene Howe recently purchased Lanham’s Chippewa Trading Post in Grand Rapids from Dr. and Mrs. Lee Jess.
Nov. 24, 1980-If the Itasca County Board acts favorably to a request by the Lawrence Lake Legion Club, the first paddle wheel, tipboard and raffle licenses will be issued in Itasca County for 1981.
1990
Nov. 21, 1990-Judge John A. Spellacy ruled to suppress an alleged murderer’s statement made at the time of his arrest during a hearing. David Sylvander, 41, Ball Club, who is facing two counts of second degree murder in the stabbing death of Donnell Whitebird, appeared in court.
Nov. 21, 1990-School District 318 has reduced the 4.10 percent increase in its 1991-92 levy to 3.34 percent.
Nov. 21, 1990- Grand Rapids and North Star Clinics have set a deadline of Jan. 1, 1991, to complete the details involved in merging those two medical clinics in Grand Rapids.
Nov. 21, 1990-Joe Villeneuve tried one more time to become a candidate in the 1990 sheriff’s race. And once again Judge John A. Spellacy turned down his petition.
Nov. 25, 1990-The Minnesota Association of Townships has announced that Warren H. Youngdahl, chairman of Marcell Township, has been awarded the distinction of Minnesota Township Leader of the Year.
Nov. 25, 1990-A resolution asking Sen. Bob Lessard to draft legislation to facilitate building an in-patient facility for chemically dependent youth was passed by the Itasca County Human Services Board.
2000
Nov. 22, 2000-The Grand Rapids City Council drew some difficult and straight “bottom lines” as they met to make decisions for trimming the city’s 2001 budget.
Nov. 26, 2000-The First Student Bank of Greenway High School is a new opportunity for banking. The school bank is the third student-operated bank in Minnesota.
Nov. 15, 2000-The Grand Rapids City Council postponed answering whether it should establish a smoking ban to make public places smoke free until the city staff completes research enabling council members to now what other cities have done.
Nov. 19, 2000-A request for money, sent from the Grand Rapids City Council to the Public Utilities Commission was put on hold until the PUC can discuss the fund transfer with council members. The city council had requested a transfer of $750,000 from the PUC to the city’s general fund to help pay for construction of the new library.
2010
Nov. 21, 2010-The gun believed to have been used in the murder of two convenience store clerks in Iowa earlier this week may have been taken from a cabin near Bigfork.
Nov. 21, 2010-The “Team Bisch” community is mourning the death of Jackie Bischoff, 40, on Nov. 19.
Nov. 24, 2010-Christopher and April Pecchia of Nashwauk are crediting Justin Plaisted and Angela Plaisted for saving their lives by alerting them that their house was on fire.
Nov. 24, 2010-Katrina Lynn Thoreson, 37, pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated robbery in an incident at Ron’s Korner Market in Marble.
Nov. 24, 2010-Itasca County has been named on the list of the 13 most dangerous counties in Minnesota for impaired driving.
