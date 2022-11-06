Nov. 8, 1902-In county elections. E.J. Farrell was elected auditor, C.C. Miller was elected treasurer, W.M. Hoolihan was elected sheriff, A.B. Clair was elected registrar of deeds, H.S. Huson was elected judge of probate, and George H. Spear was elected county attorney.

Nov. 6, 1912-Itasca County joined in the national landslide win of Democrat Woodrow Wilson for president but stayed with Republicans on state issues.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments