Nov. 8, 1902-In county elections. E.J. Farrell was elected auditor, C.C. Miller was elected treasurer, W.M. Hoolihan was elected sheriff, A.B. Clair was elected registrar of deeds, H.S. Huson was elected judge of probate, and George H. Spear was elected county attorney.
Nov. 6, 1912-Itasca County joined in the national landslide win of Democrat Woodrow Wilson for president but stayed with Republicans on state issues.
Nov. 8, 1922-Cyrus Murdock King, 62, known not only in his hometown and county but all over Minnesota and other parts, died at his Deer River home.
Nov. 8, 1922-In unofficial election results, Alfred W. Thwing of Grand Rapids was elected state representative.
Nov. 8, 1922-Another country post office has been established in Itasca County, at Oslund. It is located on the banks of the upper Big Fork River, at the foot of Big Sand Lake.
Nov. 9, 1932-Franklin D. Roosevelt will take office as president of the U.S. as a result of the general election. Gov. Floyd B. Olson was re-elected in Minnesota while Galen Finnegan was chosen a representative in the state Legislature.
1942
Nov. 4, 1942-Robert Zechmier, 5, drowned in the Big Fork River at Wirt when the boat he was in overturned.
Nov. 4, 1942-Henry Gertz, 10, Deer River, was killed when accidentally shot near Deer River while hunting.
Nov. 4, 1942-W.F. Ulrich, Coleraine, superintendent of the Trout Lake Concentrator for 20 years before retiring, died.
The Nov. 6, 1952 edition was not available.
Nov. 5, 1962-David Maki, 20, and Joyce Holmstrom, 18, of Deer River, who were to be married Nov. 10, died when their car crashed through a bridge railing on County Road 18 at Days High Landing and plunged into the Mississippi River.
Nov. 5, 1962-Vandals crushed the massive figure of Chief Crooked Feather as a Halloween prank. The chief was the symbol of Fableland, a recreation area on Highway 169 South and the Golf Course Road.
Nov. 8, 1962-Future growth and prosperity of this area and taconite are inseparable, Reserve Mining Co. President Robert J. Linney said at the 60th annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
Nov. 8, 1962-Former county agent Art Frick of Grand Rapids and resorter Ben Patterson of Winnibigoshish stunned DFL-endorsed opponents, state Rep. George Wangensteen and state Sen. Vladimir Shipka, to win in a hectic election. John Muhar of Keewatin, former game warden, defeated four-term Sheriff Marvin Mitchell in the county election. Leonard Bengston topped F.H. (Red) Thomas for registrar of deeds.
Nov. 8, 1962-Henry Sinkola, 66, Deer River businessman, was killed in a traffic accident on Highway 65 about five miles south of McGregor.
Nov. 6, 1972-James Shay will succeed Dr. H.J. Tofte as president of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce.
Nov. 9, 1972-Itasca County voters ignored the nationwide landslide for President Nixon, casting 5,792 votes for the McGovern-Shriver team and 5,171 for Nixon-Agnew. Rep. Norman Prahl of Keewatin retained his seat in the state Legislature from District 3B.
Nov. 9, 1972-The Grand Rapids City Council passed an amendment to the village liquor ordinance, taking advantage of split liquor legislation which will allow the village to issue on-sale licenses while retaining the off-sale business.
Nov. 3, 1982-Independent-Republican Robert Lemen lost his bid to return to the Minnesota House of Representatives from District 3B. DFL-endorsed candidate Loren Solberg captured the race with a substantial margin of victory. DFL primary winner Bob Neuenschwander won easily in District 3A. State Sen. Bob Lessard also won easily. Incumbents Bob Herbst and Wayne Bailey lost in county commissioner races to Robert O. Schaar and Armas Yuhala, respectively. Sheriff Russ Johannsen and Attorney John Dimich retained their posts.
Nov. 7, 1982-Early winter’s icy fingers snatched the lives of two hunting companions and nearly claimed a third. Craig Johnson and Roger Bishop, both 22 and from Grand Rapids, drowned in Island Lake near Northome while duck hunting. A third person, David A. Larsen, 22, Grand Rapids, survived the mishap.
Nov. 7, 1982-Incumbent District 318 School Board members Liz White and Dr. Richard Streeter were re-elected to additional terms on the board. They will be joined by former member Jerry Schrunk.
Nov. 4, 1992-Itasca County voters, like others in Minnesota and across the country, turned deaf ears to predictions for a Truman-like upset by George Bush in the presidential election, and put Bill Clinton in the White House. In other races, James L. Oberstar was returned to Congress while John Hawkinson won the judgeship in the Ninth Judicial District.
Nov. 8, 1992-Voters in District 318 will vote on a $29.8 million bond referendum in early December.
Nov. 3, 2002-Representatives of the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Trunk Highway 38 Leadership Board approached the Grand Rapids City Council proposing the construction of an ornamental railing along the scenic byway. The construction of the proposed railing in two areas along the McKinney Lake side of the road would be funded and constructed by MnDOT as part of its project to improve Highway 38.
Nov. 3, 2002-Ben Beyer was honored by School District 318, Itasca County and the community of Bigfork for his quick thinking. A school bus driver for 24 years, he helped save a student who had a medical emergency on his bus.
Nov. 6, 2002-There will be two new faces on the Itasca County Board. In one race, Russ Klegstad defeated Bob Roufs while John Dimich downed Jay Gould in a tight race. Itasca County Commissioner Tom Saxhaug won his election and it appeared Loren Solberg also will be returning to the Capitol.
