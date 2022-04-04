1902
April 5, 1902-There is no public highway in Itasca County used more than that between Cohasset and Grand Rapids and it is in much need of repairing.
April 5, 1902-Ex-Minnesota Governor John Lind was a visitor in Grand Rapids on business.
1912
April 3, 1912-A permanent ferry for the south arm of Pokegama Lake was petitioned for at the county board meeting. It would save a 30-mile drive.
1922
April 5, 1922-A site has been chosen for the new high school in School District One in Grand Rapids. The site chosen is on Leland Avenue, immediately east of the present high school.
1932
April 6, 1932-County commissioners agreed to use surplus pine trees to erect a permanent log structure at the Itasca County Fairgrounds for use by the Old Settlers Association. Prison labor is expected to be used in preparing timbers.
1942
April 1, 1942-John P. Murphy, 62, Grand Rapids, died following an accident at the Greenway Mine.
April 1, 1942-Wesley Sherman of Minneapolis is the new business manager for Itasca Hospital and the Itasca County Home.
1952
April 3, 1952-Judge D.H. Fullerton issued an order authorizing inspection of the ballots of the Iron Range Township election in the contest instituted in behalf of Thomas A. Vacca against Emil Camilli, incumbent, who, the township canvassing board determined, was reelected.
April 3, 1952-Schools in District One will close for the annual two-week mud vacation when muddy roads make it virtually impossible to transport pupils from rural areas.
April 3, 1952-Cpl. Robert R. Kinler of Grand Rapids was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroism in Korea.
1962
April 2, 1962-John E. McMahon, 77, pioneer resident of Itasca County and a veteran county official, died.
Ed. note: The April 6, 1962 edition was not available.
1972
March 30, 1972-State Sen. Norbert Arnold of Pengilly will not be a candidate for re-election. Elected in 1966 as a liberal, Sen. Arnold was re-elected in 1970.
April 3, 1972-Statistics recently compiled by Itasca County juvenile authorities indicate that there was no substantial change in juvenile court cases between 1970 and 1971.
1982
April 1, 1982-Today marks the end of publication days of the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and Itasca Shopper as they have been known since 1954. They will now be published on Wednesdays and Sundays.
April 4, 1982-Phenolic resin which spilled from overturned truck Jan. 8, 1982, has finally been removed from a ditch on Highway 2 east of Grand Rapids.
April 4, 1982-Hearing records on 17 areas currently under consideration for the state’s “Inventory of Preferred Areas” for hazardous waste processing facilities including an area in Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids and Harris townships, will be reviewed by the Minnesota Waste Management Board.
1992
April 1, 1992-Matt Saari, 46, the former business manager of the Nashwauk-Keewatin school district, was sentenced on nine counts of theft by swindle. He had accused of converting more than $105,000 in District 319 funds to his own use.
April 1, 1992-Claude Titus, 70, Grand Rapids, former 20-year leader of the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce, died.
April 5, 1992-A bus load of Deer River High School ninth graders narrowly escaped major injuries when their bus was hit in the rear by a Winnebago on Highway 169 near Onamia. None of the 30 students and five adults on the bus, nor the individual in the camper truck appeared to be injured.
2002
March 31, 2002-The actual construction of the new Grand Rapids Middle School is scheduled to begin in about six weeks.
