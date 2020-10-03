1900
Oct. 6, 1900-A new experiment in the way of securing a supply of logs for the local mills in Minneapolis will be tried. The Bacus-Brooks Co. plans to transport the logs by rail.
Oct. 6, 1900-The Itasca County Democrats met and named a strong ticket. Every man is a sure winner.
1910
Oct. 5, 1910-The Red Cross Drug Store will soon open in the Marr Building in Grand Rapids. George Blasing is the proprietor.
Oct. 5, 1910-A cigar stand will open in the Pokegama Hotel soon.
Oct. 5, 1910-J.B. Young and Co. is a new saloon in Grand Rapids.
1920
Oct. 6, 1920-No front page of this edition was available.
Oct. 6, 1920-A plan to hire a city manager for Grand Rapids is being discussed.
1930
Oct. 8, 1930-Jay Gould Heath, acquitted on the charge of murder of game warden Norman D. Fairbanks, was found guilty of grand larceny.
Oct. 8, 1930-Work on the new Farm Bureau warehouse in Grand Rapids ceased when orders were received from the St. Paul offices of the Great Northern Railroad to cancel the lease which had been given to the Farm Bureau Service.
1940
Oct. 2, 1940-George W. Sawyer, 76, Pokegama Lake, pioneer resident of Itasca County, died.
Oct. 2, 1940-Four young hunters from Marble were lost in the woods until located early the following morning. They were James Shedin, 14, Billy Anderson, 9, Donald Joy, 14, and Willis Reinen, 14.
Oct. 2, 1940-Alice Tyndall, a Grand Rapids resident since 1890, died at age 52.
1950
Oct. 5, 1950-Arthur F. Paschke was re-elected president of the Grand Rapids Civic and Commerce Association.
Oct. 5, 1950-Charles Kavanagh, 42, Deer River, died in a pipeline construction accident near Blackberry.
Oct. 5, 1950-George O’Clock, former chief of police and candidate for sheriff, has received an FBI appointment.
Oct. 5, 1950-A $65,000 contract for expanding facilities for the Arrowhead Cannery now operated by Walter R. Erickson in Grand Rapids has been approved.
Oct. 5, 1950-Luvernne Ziebarth of Warba has been killed in action in Korea.
Oct. 5, 1950-Deer River, which has been without a village hall since the building was destroyed by ire in February 1949, is ready to start construction of a new hall.
1960
Oct. 4, 1960-Dean Armstrong was unanimously elected president of the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce.
Oct. 4, 1960-Grand Rapids Village Council members took action on two projects designed to partially relieve traffic problems in Grand Rapids.
Oct. 6, 1960-Area conservationists joined the Deer River Sportsmen’s Club in a meeting to map plans for restoring the vast White Oak area for waterfowl, fish and fur-bearing animals.
Oct. 6, 1960-A 1960 levy totaling $270,750 for taxes to be collected in 1961 was approved by the Grand Rapids City Council.
1970
Oct. 1, 1970-The District 318 School Board members decided to ask for funds to complete construction of the new Grand Rapids High School by the addition of 12 to 18 classrooms.
Oct. 1, 1970-Officially open to the public after months in preparation is a nature trail located 2 1/2 miles west of Grand Rapids at the Pokegama Dam Recreation Area.
Oct. 1, 1970-Russell Johannsen is the new conservation officer stationed in Grand Rapids.
Oct. 1, 1970-Homecoming queen candidates at Grand Rapids High School are Debbie Hawkins, Kris Hall, Ruth Swarthout, Debbie Betts and Carolyn Arnold. Escorts include Ken Hupila, Lynn Wilson, Mark Fulton, Mike Holden and John Smolke.
Oct. 5, 1970-Forestry officials are optimistic that a forest fire which has swept over 1,800 to 1,900 acres north of Highway 2 between Blackberry and Warba is under control.
1980
Oct. 2, 1980-Hunter Education coordinator Ed Schmidt of Grand Rapids a fourth grade teacher at Riverview, has been named the 1980 Conservation Teacher of the Year by the Itasca County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Oct. 2, 1980-Affirmation to Eighth District Court Judge John Spellacy’s insistence that the Itasca County Jail is 30-day lock-up facility was received in the form of a letter to Northern Minnesota Citizen League member Susann Nelson.
Oct. 2, 1980-Judge John Spellacy dismissed a suit against Minnesota Gov. Al Quie and others brought against the state by Itasca County Sheriff Russ Johannsen on behalf of the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association. The suit was the result of an emergency order issued by the governor, an order which would have prevented 1,500 to 2,000 temporary or provisional law enforcement officers from bearing arms in the performance of their duties.
Oct. 2, 1980-Greenway High School homecoming candidates are Teri Sutherland, Andrea Figgins, Vicki Johnson, Ellen Hardy, Laurie Witkofsky and Reisa Domish.
Oct. 6, 1980-After another of what is becoming weekly meetings concerning the Itasca County Jail, the question of placing a referendum question before the county voters Nov. 4, has not been resolved.
Oct. 6, 1980-Quadna Mountain in Hill City installed a chair lift on its main hill.
Oct. 6, 1980-Donald L. Boese of Bovey has been commissioned by the Blandin Foundation to research and write a book on the history of the Blandin Paper Co. and the Blandin Foundation, with biographical coverage on Charles K. Blandin.
Oct. 6, 1980-Former state senator Vladimir Shipka, 62, Grand Rapids, died.
1990
Oct. 3, 1990-The Itasca County Sheriff’s Department received reports of two hunting accidents in Itasca County.
Oct. 3, 1990-Former Minnesota Viking Carl Eller was in Grand Rapids talking to students in his role as founder and director of United States Athletes Association.
Oct. 3, 1990-Grand Rapids homecoming queen and king candidates are Michelle Green, Mark Ritter, Nate Burns, Jodi Alleman, Debbie Lorbiecki, Zach Swing, Andy MacDonnell, Melanie Brown, Doug Savaloja and Kris Carlson.
Oct. 3, 1990-Greenway homecoming queen and king candidates are Stephanie Maki, Sara Solem, Andrea Sarago, Tara Sobtzak, Allison Buckley, Jennifer Beasley, Brandin Olson, Chris Tok, Tom Savaloja, Mike Chupurdia, Ken Decoster and Mike Kalisch.
Oct. 7, 1990-An alleged conflict of interest complaint involving the county’s buying gravel from one of its employees is still under investigation, according to Itasca County Attorney Hugh Cameron.
Oct. 7, 1990-“You have a very severe drinking problem in Grand Rapids,” Jan Smaby, director of the Minnesota Office of Drug Policy, told Grand Rapids High School students.
Oct. 7, 1990-The University of Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station in Grand Rapids announced the retirement of Dr. Robert F. Nyvall as head of the facility.
2000
Oct. 4, 2000-The Mt. Iron City Council plans to research a lawsuit on the constitutionality of the distribution of funds in the Taconite Tax Relief Area which Cohasset Mayor Jeff Walker said could hinder the Iron Range.
Oct. 4, 2000-Grand Rapids native Ron Oleheiser has been named publisher of the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
Oct. 8, 2000-Representatives of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Beltrami, Cass, Hubbard and Itasca counties, the city of Cass Lake and state of Minnesota signed an historic Cooperative Law Enforcement Agreement.
Oct. 8, 2000-Kyle Hedlund is homecoming king at Grand Rapids High School while Stacy Friesen is queen.
2010
Oct. 3, 2010-Despite contract negotiations not being on the agenda of the Greenway School Board meeting, teachers and community members came in numbers to the meeting itself and outside Greenway High School with protest signs because of the lack of progress made with the negotiations.
Oct. 3, 2010-Jerry Don Wydra, 73, rural Grand Rapids, died as the result of a boating accident on First River near Egg Lake.
Oct. 3, 2010-Travis Wiebrand of Grand Rapids announced his candidacy for mayor of Grand Rapids.
Oct. 6, 2010-The region will have a new consultant – Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board Commissioner Sandy Layman.
