1902
Sept. 6, 1902-It is conceded by all that the display of Itasca County products at the state fair compare very favorably with any that was made from any part of the state.
Sept. 6, 1902-The Phena neighborhood is establishing a branch of an organization to be known at the Northern Itasca County Protective Association. The purpose of the organization is to look into the matter of getting appropriations for roads and bridges and proper representation before the county board for that part of the county.
Sept. 6, 1902-Captain C.E. Walton was elected chairman of the new community of Nashwauk. A total of 100 votes were cast.
1912
Sept. 4, 1912-Frank Sherman purchased the clothing business of T.E. Herschbach.
1922
Sept. 6, 1922-Another permanent industry will be in Grand Rapids when the lath mill branch of the Itasca Cooperage Co. gets to operating.
1932
Sept. 7, 1932-County voters have an opportunity to decide whether or not there will be an old age pension put in force in this county.
Sept. 7, 1932-Grand Rapids will celebrate the completion of the Mississippi Bridge, the completion of the Prairie River Bridge, and the completion of the three new paved highways reaching east, west and south of town.
Sept. 7, 1932-Peter Liljedahl, 25, Duluth, drowned in Big Sand Lake northwest of Deer River.
Sept. 7, 1932-Tony Falbo Jr. of Keewatin died when he was struck in the head by a pitched ball in a baseball game.
1942
Sept. 2, 1942-The new Gamble Store in Grand Rapids conducted its formal opening. H. Oftelie is manager.
Sept. 2, 1942-Kenneth Ylitalo, 7, Keewatin, drowned in Swan Lake, not far from Pengilly.
1952
Sept. 4, 1952-Zion Lutheran Church members will dedicate their new building.
Sept. 4, 1952-Amanda Lahtala, 67, and Alex Herma, 72, both of the Nashwauk area, were killed in a traffic accident on Highway 169 near Nashwauk.
Sept. 4, 1952-Employees of the Oliver Iron Mining Division will receive more than $2 million in retroactive pay.
Sept. 4, 1952-Elmer “Bud” Smith, a member of the Pokegama 4-H Club for 10 years, won the 1952 state 4-H Health Achievement title in St. Paul.
1962
Sept. 3, 1962-Construction of four miles of road in Itasca County will open up 35,300 acres of public and private forest lands for timber management and game harvest. The construction is taking place near Sugar Lake.
Sept. 6, 1962-District 318’s board of education decided to hire another school nurse. The nurse will work with Nora Kalroos, presently the only nurse for the district’s 5,400 pupils.
1972
Sept. 4, 1972-Mayor Robert Horn and members of the village council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed purchase of the Central School block and its possible future use.
Sept. 7, 1972-”Better than can be expected.” That was Superintendent James Sauter’s assessment of the opening of the new Grand Rapids High School amidst the confusion of workmen striving to complete the interior of the building on the north shore of Hale Lake. Construction had been delayed earlier this summer by a five-week strike by workmen.
Sept. 7, 1972-Michael M. McGinnis, 29, recently assumed the duties of librarian at Itasca State Junior College.
Sept. 7, 1972-A public hearing on the acquistion and use of the Central School property ended with strong support for preserving the school building and for continued public use of the property.
1982
Sept. 1, 1982-It appears that the Grand Rapids City Council will be seeking long-term leases from tenants of Old Central School before restoration of the building begins.
Sept. 5, 1982-Some area auto dealers were upset, others were concerned. Frustration with the present Itasca County vehicle quote and bid system was explained in detail when Grand Rapids area dealers and the Itasca County Board met to iron out differences.
1992
Sept. 2, 1992-The Tom and Lynn Gigliotti family of Grand Rapids experienced an international brush with fame when meeting Queen Noor, the wife of King Hussein of Jordan. The family was in Rochester at the same time King Hussein was at St. Mary’s Hospital to have his left kidney removed. Little Joey Gigliotti was at the hopsital with an illness.
Sept. 2, 1992-Grand Rapids Herald-Review news editor Beth C. Sundin will be leaving the newspaper for a new opportunity as associate university relations specialist at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
Sept. 6, 1992-The mail ballots are rolling in for Itasca County’s Sept.15, primary election.
2002
Sept. 1, 2002-State and mining officials made a pitch to U.S. Commerce Department representatives to request almost $40 million in federal funds to help boost one new technological project each in Northeastern Minnesota’s six taconite plants.
Sept. 1, 2002-It was 14 months in the making, but the educators of District 318 finally have reached a contract agreement with the district.
Sept. 4, 2002-The District 318 School Board began its regular meeting with a bus tour of the new middle school construction site.
