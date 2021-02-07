1901
Feb. 9, 1901-The Grand Rapids Water Power and Boom Co. has suspended excavating operations at the new dam due to deep frost.
Feb. 9, 1901-Several meetings have been conducted in Grand Rapids under the auspices of what is known as “The Mothers Club” for the purpose of instituting certain reforms in Grand Rapids.
Feb. 9, 1901-Jacob Miller, 47, was killed at Sims’ headquarters camp by a falling tree.
1911
Feb. 8, 1911-Three liquor licenses in Bovey were revoked for impropriety.
Feb. 8, 1911-A mail pouch which was stolen in Grand Rapids in July was found by boys who were coasting on the embankment on the west of the courthouse. Letters had been opened.
1921
Feb. 9, 1921-Two moonshiners were arrested in a shack located in a bog about four miles from Marble.
Feb. 9, 1921-The Swan Lake Brick Co. at Pengilly closed and will reopen in the spring under new management.
Feb. 9, 1921-A total of more than 50 different suggestions have been received for a new name for Grand Rapids.
Feb. 9, 1921-There is discussion of installing an electric siren in Grand Rapids.
1931
Feb. 11, 1931-Construction of a new theater in Grand Rapids is assured for the coming months. J.C. Madson, owner of Grand Rapids Theater, is financing the operation.
Feb. 11, 1931-Charitable Itasca County farmers will give a carload of potatoes to drought sufferers in Arkansas.
Feb. 11, 1931-Arthur Otis of Sugar Lake said he has found an ideal sport. It is chasing wolves on smooth ice at Sugar Lake with a speedy car and with a companion to fire the fatal shot.
1941
Feb. 5, 1941-The new Redding-Seagren Building opened in Grand Rapids for public use.
Feb. 5, 1941-Mr. and Mrs. H.J. Dahl will install a restaurant in the McAlpine Building in Grand Rapids.
Feb. 5, 1941-Hilda Hogue, 34, is in the Itasca County Jail charged with killing George W. Waisenen, for whom she was housekeeper. The killing occurred several miles north of Talmoon.
Feb. 5, 1941-George Tuller, 79, one of the pioneer merchants of Grand Rapids, died in Bemidji.
Feb. 5, 1941-The new Deep Rock Service Station on Fourth Street in Grand Rapids is now operating.
Feb. 5, 1941-William Kamman purchased the Leader Store in Grand Rapids from Mrs. J. Rosenstein.
1951
Feb. 8, 1951-A delegation of Nashwauk citizens questioned the Itasca County Board about the 40 percent building valuation increase for tax purposes in Nashwauk.
Feb. 8, 1951-William Hathaway, 70, Coleraine, died in a fire at his home.
Feb. 8, 1951-James H. Crawford Sr., 71, Itasca County resident for 57 years, died in Cohasset.
1961
Feb. 9, 1961-Wage increase requests from two unions were rejected by the Grand Rapids Village Council.
Feb. 9, 1961-Wiilliam Colter, a member of Troop 37 in Grand Rapids, will be presented the Eagle Scout Award.
Feb. 9, 1961-Doris Danson won the county radio speaking contest and will compete in the district event.
Feb. 9, 1961-Hugh Enzler received the Junior Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Award and Dr. William Matalamaki accepted the Community Service Award.
Feb. 9, 1961-Plans have been announced to raze the Bovis Building which had housed Northern Pine Sporting Goods for several years.
1971
Feb. 4, 1971-Tentative agreement was reached on a fringe benefits package totaling about $80,000 at a meeting of the District 318 School Board and Grand Rapids Teachers Council and representatives of other district employees.
Feb. 4, 1971-Dennis J. Murphy was elected president of the United Fund of Grand Rapids.
Feb. 4, 1971-The Itasca County Board voted to endorse enabling legislation for the sale of nursing home bonds by the village of Deer River.
Feb. 4, 1971-Arthur L. “Sonny” Pierce, 60, prominent Hill City businessman, died.
Feb. 8, 1971-Dennis J. Moore, 19, of Bovey was sentenced to 30 years in prison for aggravated rape, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
1981
Feb. 5, 1981-Tom Ryan, executive vice president of Ryan Development, called the proposed Pokegama Mall “a real asset to the community” both in jobs and retail sales.
Feb. 5, 1981-In a split vote, the Itasca County Board decided to continue paying for a full-time civil defense director.
Feb. 5, 1981-John J. Muhar has joined Larke L. Huntley, who has been practicing law in Grand Rapids since 1970, in the law firm of Huntley and Muhar.
Feb. 9, 1981-The Grand Rapids Planning Commission has recommended that the city council approve a request by Koon Meng Chan, owner of the Chinese Dragon Restaurant, that a small piece of property southeast of town be annexed to Grand Rapids. It is Chan’s intention to construct a Bonanza Steak House on the property.
1991
Feb. 6, 1991-An $11,000 grant from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency was awarded for testing and marketing a playground safety surface using crumb rubber from refuse from the Wawina Tire Dump cleanup.
Feb. 6, 1991-The Blandin Foundation, founded in 1941 by Charles K. Blandin, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Feb. 6, 1991-David Howe Connor, 31, Pengilly, Died after a traffic accident in Nashwauk.
Feb. 6, 1991-The McVeigh-Dunn Post No. 60 of the American Legion of Grand Rapids will have an official dedication of its new post home on Second Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Feb. 10, 1991-Some township officials are having difficulty swallowing the preliminary 1990 census figures. Harris Township Supervisor Gary Rosato thought his township’s population had increased. Instead, the census figures show a loss of 119 from 1980 – from 3,076 to 2,888.
2001
Feb. 7, 2001-The Grand Rapids City Council put a unanimous stamp of approval on hiring Michael A. McGuire of Maplewood to serve in the interim position of city administrator.
Feb. 11, 2001-Citizens from the Grand Rapids area attended a public forum and gave valuable opinions and suggestions concerning park facilities and recreation programs.
2011
Feb. 6, 2011-In a special meeting, the Grand Rapids City Council approved an interim city ordinance which bars sexual offenders and predators from moving into the city limits until an ordinance can be considered which regulations “proximity, residency and other land use requirements upon sex offenders and sexual predators living within the city of Grand Rapids.”
Feb. 6, 2011-The Deep Woods Family Theater Troupe is a new theater company in town. Founder and president is Tim Bishop.
Feb. 6, 2011-Nathan Schroeder of Warba placed second in the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.
Feb. 9, 2011-Smoking in bars has been outlawed for a couple years now in Minnesota, but there are a few state representatives who are determined to give smokers the right to light up again in certain places. Thus, a smoking in bars bill will be introduced.
Feb. 9, 2011-The Greenway School Board weighed options and heard opinions on the closing of Connor-Jasper Middle School in Bovey.
