1901
Feb. 16, 1901-News reached here of a terrible duel between “One-Armed” Frank Sullivan and William Randolph at Rainy Lake City in which Sullivan was instantly killed and Randolph was perhaps fatally wounded, his body pierced by two bullets.
Feb. 16, 1901-Patrick J. Maher, pioneer Itasca County resident from Deer River, died.
Feb. 16, 1901-A general store is now locate at Hill Lake.
Feb. 16, 1901-James A. Quigg, proprietor of Hotel Quigg in Deer River, shot and wounded J. Bonallie, proprietor of one of the sporting dens of that place, during a fight. No arrests were made.
1911
Feb. 15, 1911-A new industry, an alcohol plant for the manufacturing of denatured alcohol, is planned in Grand Rapids.
Feb. 15, 1911-Peter Hendrickson, a farmer living near Floodwood, was killed by a train at Swan River.
Feb. 15, 1911-There were 426 births, 221 deaths, 104 marriages and nine divorces in Itasca County in 1910.
1921
Feb. 16, 1921-The total valuation of Itasca County is $28,831,192.
Feb. 16, 1921-The Itasca Paper Co. of Grand Rapids is extending the operations and a plant for grinding pulp is now being built at Little Falls.
Feb. 16, 1921-Nearly 100 names have been received from which the village may select if it desires to change the name of Grand Rapids.
1931
Feb. 18, 1931-The War Department issued orders which establish desired minimums for water levels on reservoir lakes. There will be no change for the maximum of Pokegama Lake.
Feb. 18, 1931-The Grand Rapids community was saddened to learn of the sudden death of the Rev. John O’Dea, resident pastor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Deer River and pastor of St. Augustine’s Church of Cohasset. He died in a car accident about six miles from Deer River.
Feb. 18, 1931-Members of the Grand Rapids Commercial Club adopted resolutions protesting proposed laws. One is protesting the eight-hour work day.
1941
Feb. 12, 1941-Sheriff William Crisp and two deputies confiscated 10 slot and pinball machines in Deer River and Bovey.
Feb. 12, 1941-Maxine Binet of Grand Rapids was named Queen of Snow Activities at the College of St. Catherine.
Feb. 12, 1941-The Cohasset Mill and Lumber Co. began erection of buildings at its site. Incorporators of the new firm are H.M. Kramer and L.C. Paulson, both of Minneapolis, and Curt Williams of Orr.
Feb. 12, 1941-Dr. Janet Sutton is now a member of the Itasca Clinic.
1951
Feb. 15, 1951-An average wage increase of 10 cents per hour was approved by the Grand Rapids Village Council for village workers.
Feb. 15, 1951-Sheriff Marvin Mitchell, a staff sergeant in the Air Force Reserve, has been instructed to report to duty.
Feb. 15, 1951-Pfc. Clair Carlson of Spring Lake was wounded in action in Korea.
Feb. 15, 1951-Gildo and Arthur DeBellis opened the new Marshall-Wells Hardware Store in Grand Rapids.
1961
Feb. 13, 1961-Dr. Robert F. Buckman, research forester at the Grand Rapids Lake States Forest Experiment Station, has been promoted to senior project leader and assumed responsibility for research in northern conifer and aspen types.
Feb. 13, 1961-University of Minnesota regents have accepted a recommendation that the North Central School of Agriculture’s secondary education program “be phased out over a period of years.”
Feb. 13, 1961-Proposed agreements between highway department and village for installation of traffic signals at downtown locations will be studied by the safety committee of the Chamber of Commerce and the Planning Commission before action is taken.
Feb. 13, 1961-E.J. Whalen, director of the personnel department of Blandin Paper Co., has been named 1961 chairman of the Minnesota Committee of American Forest Products Industries.
Feb. 13, 1961-New Eagle Scouts are James Licke, Deer River, and Richard Bevins, Deer River.
Feb. 16, 1961-A salary schedule proposed for 1961-62 by the Grand Rapids Federation of Teachers was rejected by the District 318 School Board.
Feb. 16, 1961-School District 316 in Coleraine has requested dismissal of a suit brought against it by five iron mining companies on grounds of exceeding the cash basis law and alleged illegal transfers.
Feb. 16, 1961-A 15-day-old dispute between area creameries and the Minnesota Dairymen’s Union ended after a meeting at Hibbing.
1971
Feb. 11, 1971-No objections were offered at a public meeting on a request from the Grand Rapids Clinic to rezone Block 2, Garlands Addition, from residential to residential business. A new building is planned.
Feb. 11, 1971-The Itasca County Board decided to change the composition of the Welfare Board. Under the new system, the board will be made up of five county commissioners, one male appointee and one female appointee. The prior composition included only two commissioners and seven appointees.
Feb. 15, 1971-Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Beer of Grand Rapids were honored with the Conservation Farmer of the Year Award for their 377-acre farm.
Feb. 15, 1971-Vicky Hemphill was named homecoming queen at Greenway High School.
1981
Feb. 12, 1981-Often with speech filled with emotion, Itasca County Attorney Sonya Steven explained her unexpected resignation to the Itasca County Board.
Feb. 12, 1981-The Grand Rapids area could easily support the proposed Pokegama Mall, according to a marketing study.
Feb. 12, 1981-Itasca Community College President Phil Anderson reports that the school’s current winter quarter enrollment is the largest in its 58-year history.
Feb. 12, 1981-The Rev. and Mrs. Kennith Smmons have accepted a call to the pastorate of the Grand Rapids Baptist Church.
Feb. 16, 1981-The U.S. Departments of Interior and Agriculture have jointly proposed a revision of guidelines for the selection classification and management of rivers in the national wild and scenic system.
Feb. 16, 1981-Jim Christsensen of Grand Rapids is the 1981 winner of the Outstanding Young Adult Award sponsored by the Grand Rapids Jaycee Women.
1991
Feb. 13, 1991-Northern Minnesota educational administrators feel some degree of consolidation is inevitable among Minnesota’s school districts at a time when dollars for education are scarce.
Feb. 13, 1991-Seniors Stephanie Omersa and Craig Solem led four Grand Rapids policy debate teams at the Northern Lights National Forensic League National Qualifying Tournament and qualified for nationals.
Feb. 13, 1991-The woman and two men accused of robbing the Calumet branch of the Itasca State Bank Dec. 12, asked for separate trials in federal court.
Feb. 17, 1991-During opening remarks, defense attorney Larry Kimball said he would call only one witness to present evidence in defense of David Sylvander who is accused of murdering Donnell Whitebird on Aug. 25.
Feb. 17, 1991-The Grand Rapids Planning Commission has been working for more than 18 months on revising the city’s zoning ordinance. This ordinance contains regulations for development and land use within the city.
Feb. 17, 1991-The Suzanne Neitzke Memorial Seat Belt Campaign was instituted in Grand Rapids.
2001
Feb. 14, 2001-School District 318 Superintendent Lloyd Styrwoll is in the process of making a recommendation about closing the Balsam School.
Feb. 18, 2001-Members of the Senate Tax Committee and Gov. Jesse Ventura’s staff listened to Iron Range citizens’ mostly critical reactions to Ventura’s tax proposal where property taxes would be cut by more than $800 million per year. This would shift education funding responsibility onto the shoulders of the state.
2011
Feb. 13, 2011-It was a magical run for the Team Solem rink out of Cohasset when they earned the 2011 Junior Nationals Silver Medal in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Feb. 13, 2011-It was a somber report from St. Paul to the Itasca County Board that the board should be prepared to begin moving bills significant to Itasca County.
Feb. 13, 2011-Kevin Roger Doerr, 24, Deer River, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a hit and run accident in Minneapolis which left one man dead last fall.
Feb. 16, 2011-Edgar Hetteen, 90, Grand Rapids, the “Grandfather of Snowmobiling,” died.
Feb. 16, 2011-After a brief discussion on purchasing three vehicles for the Grand Rapids Police Department, the Grand Rapids City Council voted to table the request to purchase the vehicles from an Ely auto dealer as it debates whether to buy locally.
Feb. 16, 2011-Grand Rapids High School seniors Morgan Illikainen and Matt McClure were crowned Winter Homecoming Queen and King.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.