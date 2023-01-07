1903
Jan. 10, 1903-The Itasca County Board of Commissioners elected W.G. Moore chairman. Other members are A.D. Brooks, Frank S. Lang, John G. Fraser and James Passard.
Jan. 10, 1903-Grand Rapids Fire Department officers are H.D. Powers, chief, with other officers being George Riddle, George F. Kremer, R.W. Heideman, E.A. Kremer and Emil Litchke.
1913
Jan. 8, 1913-William Weitzel of Grand Rapids, a 79-year-old fifer who played the drum in the terrific battle at Petersburg and on other Civil War fields, is one of the orchestra to supply music for the old time dance in Grand Rapids.
Jan. 8, 1913-C.M. King was re-elected chairman of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners. Other members are James Passard, Morris O’Brien, Dr. Shellman and Andy Nelson.
1923
Jan. 10, 1923-Elizabeth M. Hanson has been appointed the new Itasca County nurse.
Jan. 10, 1923-The Grand Rapids home of Mr. and Mrs. C.H. Marr has been the scene of many interested radio gatherings. Mr. Marr has been picking up and dispensing radio programs from any point in the U.S. and Canada. His set is the most powerful in Grand Rapids.
1933
Jan. 11, 1933-An act of sabotage directed at consumers of coal was uncovered at Keewatin when a stick of dynamite concealed in a lump of tar plastered with coal and made to represent a large chunk of soft coal was found by Tony Molen in his home.
Jan. 11, 1933-Chippewa Indians in western Itasca County are in better condition in regards to food and clothing this year than in several former years.
1943
Jan. 6, 1943-William F. Bischoff was elected chairman of the Itasca County Board of Commissioners.
Jan. 6, 1943-A total of 27 men will be sent from Itasca County to Fort Snelling for examination on Jan. 21. This is the smallest number of men to be called into service in one month for a long time.
1953
Jan. 8, 1953-Grand Rapids will have a National Guard unit again on Jan. 16. Minnesota’s 17th Infantry Division will return to the state after two years of active federal service. Capt. Edward Shannon will be commanding officer.
Jan. 8, 1953-Eugene Skelly, about 45, who lived on the old Remer Road about 15 miles southwest of Grand Rapids, was killed when struck by a falling tree he had felled with a power saw.
Jan. 8, 1953-Ethel Gilmore, former Grand Rapids resident and the mother of movie star Judy Garland, died at Santa Monica, Calif.
Jan. 8, 1953-Eric Andrew Hansen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Hansen of Coleraine, was the first baby born in 1953, at Itasca Memorial Hospital.
1963
Jan. 7, 1963-A recount of the 15,565 ballots cast for governor in Itasca County at the Nov. 6 election was completed.
Jan. 7, 1963-Airman James Remley of the 707th Radar Squadron at Grand Rapids received a plane trip to the West Coast and a ticket to the Rose Bowl Jan. 1, for being Airman of the Year for his squadron.
Jan. 10, 1963-William F. Bischoff, 72, former Bigfork postmaster, county commissioner and merchant, died in Bigfork.
Jan. 10, 1963-Third District Commissioner George Predovich of Coleraine was elected chairman of the Itasca County Board.
1973
Jan. 8, 1973-LaPrairie is home to a United States champion. The biggest jack pine tree in the country is located there, near the former school building which is now an apartment. It is 69.5 feet tall and has a circumference of 80 inches. The Wisconsin champion was destroyed by fire paving the way for this winning tree.
Jan. 11, 1973-Village councilmen ended an extensive discussion of the need for a second bridge across the Mississippi River in Grand Rapids by agreeing to place the subject on the agenda for the February meeting.
Jan. 11, 1973-Jack Dowell has been elected chief of the Grand Rapids Volunteer Fire Department for 1973.
1983
Jan. 9, 1983-By a unanimous vote, the Grand Rapids Planning Commission recommended the annexation of a 1.6-acre tract of land on Highway 169 South into the city. The property lies between the Bonanza Steak House and 17th Street South. It would help square the city’s southern boundary.
Jan. 9, 1983-Lisa Borelli, an Itasca Campus English instructor, has been named acting vice provost of the Vermilion Campus of Arrowhead Community College at Ely.
Jan. 9, 1983-Dr. C.E. Sisler, 87, longtime Grand Rapids physician, died.
Jan. 12, 1983-A contract for the operation of the Reif Center was approved by the District 318 School Board.
1993
Jan. 6, 1993-School District 316 Board members voted to reduce their salaries from $200 a month to $150 a month.
Jan. 10, 1993-The District 318 School Board discussed what its next action should be to meet district educational obligations. The board members agreed they need to come back to the voters with another proposal – how much and when is yet to be decided.
Jan. 10, 1993-Randy Rehnstrand, Aitkin-Itasca-Koochiching Community Health Service administrator, received the Jim Parker Leadership Award from Minnesota Commissioner of Health Marlene E. Marshall.
2003
Jan. 1, 2003-”2002 is a new high in terms of the total valuation of building permits,” said Grand Rapids Community Development Director Rob Mattei. In the past year, the city issued 274 building permits with a total valuation of more than $36 million.
Jan. 1, 2003-Joanne Katherine Bath, 39, rural Hibbing, has been charged with five counts of felony theft after allegedly embezzling money from a Keewatin bank.
Jan. 5, 2003-The International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the Independent Union of Paper Mill Workers have been unsuccessful in their attempts to bring Unfair Labor Practice charges against UPM-Kymmene Blandin Paper Co. The National Labor Relations Board ruled in favor of UPM, dismissing the charges against the paper company after approximately two-and-a-half months of board deliberation.
Jan. 8, 2003-What was initially termed as a short-term cutback has now become a permanent closure for Blandin Paper Co.’s No. 3 and 4 paper machines. The closure is effective immediately and will cause the loss of 298 jobs.
Jan. 8, 2003-Teachers who are members of Education Minnesota-Greenway Local 1330 voted intent to strike by a wide margin.
Jan. 8, 2003-Nichole Marie Belanger is the first baby to be delivered at Grand Itasca Hospital in 2003.
