1901
June 22, 1901-Garbage from streets and alleys is being dumped in the city limits along one of the most conspicuous highways. A dumping ground for the village is necessary.
June 22, 1901-Bartlett Township, located near Big Falls, and Lake Jessie Township are two new townships being formed in Itasca County.
June 22, 1901-Gambling in the saloons of Grand Rapids is likely to be seriously interfered with if threats being made by Sheriff Tyndall are carried out. There are six public gambling houses in the village, running day and night.
June 22, 1901-The Eastern Minnesota Railroad is planning on extension of its road west from Hibbing towards Grand Rapids.
1911
June 21, 1911-The June 21, 1911, edition of the Herald-Review is not available at the Grand Rapids Area Library.
1921
June 22, 1921-A large number of men are being laid off at the different properties in Itasca County which are operated by the Oliver Iron Mining Co.
June 22, 1921-Six young men from Grand Rapids were arrested on the charges of rioting at the Itasca Paper Co. in Grand Rapids while out on strike. They allegedly threatened men from Cohasset if they didn’t quit after filling their jobs.
June 22, 1921-Increasing population brings about school problems, mainly in Moose Park, Grattan, Kinghurst and Bigfork.
June 22, 1921-Victor Laungri of Bovey escaped prosecution on a moonshining charge with the disappearance of the main witness, George Coloff of Coleraine.
1931
June 24, 1931-Bovey is the site of a national convention of a Swedish organization known as the Salfolkets National Forehing.
June 24, 1931-Lyman Huntley of Grand Rapids was elected commander of the Eighth District American Legion of Minnesota.
June 24, 1931-E.V. Gafvert has been promoted to be supervisor at the new Forest Service supply depot to be erected in Grand Rapids.
1941
June 18, 1941-Robert Benson, 2, Coleraine, drowned in Trout Lake in Coleraine.
June 18, 1941-R.L. Donovan has resigned his position as superintendent of the North Central School and Station, citing ill health.
June 18, 1941-Alfred R. Carlson, Minneapolis fireman who was found guilty of criminal negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle and who has been on liberty on bail pending an appeal for a new trial, had his sentence suspended. In the accident, two men were struck and killed on a Grand Rapids street.
June 18, 1941-Two extension agents have started their duties in Itasca County. Mamie Naaden is the new home demonstration agent while John Timperley is the 4-H Club agent.
1951
June 21, 1951-Glen Swenson, former Grand Rapids resident, has been named dormitory manager and physical education director for the North Central School of Agriculture.
June 21, 1951-A mass “fishing party” by more than 300 Cleveland Cliffs Iron Co. employees ended. An agreement was reached over job evaluation programs.
1961
June 19, 1961-Rotary president Lloyd Murphy defeated Dr. R.N. Lampi of the Lions and Kiwanis president Dr. Vernon D. Erickson in the annual Dairy Days Milking Contest.
June 19, 1961-The Rev. Thomas Hennebry of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Rapids will celebrate his 50th year in the priesthood on June 20.
June 19, 1961-A 23-year-old Grand Rapids man was charged with the armed robbery of the Chippewa Bait Station west of Deer River on June 9.
There was no front page available for the June 22, 1961, edition of the Herald-Review.
June 22, 1961-Plans for an all-purpose indoor area at the county fairgrounds were explained.
June 22, 1961-A new brick structure will be dedicated at Warba for St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
1971
June 17, 1971-Lt. Gov. Rudy Perpich’s office reports that Perpich will be in Grand Rapids to discuss the “bogged-down tax program” in the state Legislature.
June 17, 1971-Charges of incorrect record keeping in the county surveyor’s office were made by a man who appeared before the Itasca County Board. The complainant cited a county surveyor as saying “those documents have a discrepancy and are in error.”
June 21, 1971-Itasca County residents were receiving a total of $554,000 a month in Social Security benefits at the end of 1970.
June 21, 1971-Mrs. James Barnett, 49, Austin, Minn., was killed and six others in the vehicle she was riding in were injured as a camper van rolled over on Highway 2 about nine miles west of Grand Rapids.
June 21, 1971-Norma Ann Stangel, 45, and Audrey Dee Dunham, 29, both of Bena, were killed when their automobile collided with a train just outside of Bena.
June 21, 1971-Sp. 5 Thomas A. Allison, Grand Rapids, received the Silver Star Award for heroism in Vietnam.
1981
June 18, 1981-Water in electrical switch gear boxes at the Blandin Paper Co. in Grand Rapids caused a small explosion and fire which shut off power to the mill.
June 18, 1981-A recent decision by the District 318 School Board to fund its portion of the programs of the Joint Park and Recreation Board through Dec. 31, 1981, has the Grand Rapids City Council asking a lot of questions.
June 18, 1981-Minnesota Legislative Auditor Eldon Stoehr said in a report that his office has uncovered evidence of a conflict of interest, several incidents of misuse of state resources and improper payments by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to former DNR pilot Donald Glaser of Grand Rapids. The information supports earlier charges made against the pilot by the DNR. Glaser was dismissed by the department on March 30.
June 22, 1981-Adrian Lynn Oquist will not be eligible for parole until he has served more than 11 years in prison. The 25-year-old Marble man was found guilty of attempted first degree murder and burglary with a tool June 6.
1991
June 19, 1991-The search for 18-year-old Carin Streufert, Grand Rapids, ended when a team of Itasca County Sheriff’s deputies and Grand Rapids police officers found her body in a shallow grave in a secluded area 32 miles south of Grand Rapids in Aitkin County. Two men, ages 24 and 25, have been taken into custody in connection with the investigation.
June 19, 1991-Bass Brook Township received permission to incorporate as the City of Bass Brook.
June 23, 1991-James Shane Swanson, 24, Grand Rapids, and Guy Alan Sullivan, 24, rural Bovey, made their first appearance in Aitkin Ninth Judicial District Court. They were both charged with murder in the second degree, kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in the first degree in the kidnapping, assault and murder of Carin Streufert, 18, Grand Rapids.
June 23, 1991-Bob Roufs, Cohasset, has been named assistant director of the Minnesota Office of Waste Management.
2001
June 20, 2001-Hill City Deputy Clerk Lori Ann Hilton, 40, of Hill City has been charged in Aitkin County with a gross misdemeanor for misconduct as a public officer and a misdemeanor for violating the government data practices act. She has been suspended for 60 days with pay for allegedly releasing private information involving criminal investigative data collected by its police department.
June 24, 2001-Initial 2000 census results showed Itasca County’s numbers are increasing. New data recently released shows the population is graying with a mean age of 41.1 years.
June 24, 2001-The new ITASKIN Juvenile Center located on the River Road in Grand Rapids is now open.
2011
June 15, 2011-The Minnesota Court of Appeals released a ruling reversing a 60-year-old Grand Rapids man’s DWI conviction while on a scooter. The court ruled he was a pedestrian as he was using his scooter as a substitute for walking.
June 15, 2011-Singer Andy Williams will be in Grand Rapids for the Judy Garland Festival where he will receive the Judy Garland Lifetime Achievement Award.
June 19, 2011-The Cohasset City Council voted to eliminate the city administrator position and “go to a clerk-treasurer with a CPA.”
